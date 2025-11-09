Real Madrid are reportedly ready to devastate Arsenal by making a €150m (£132m / $173m) to sign an elite star who is said to be ‘tempted’ by the switch, although TEAMtalk has doubts over the validity of the report.

The Gunners suffered a slight blip in the road in their title challenge as they were held to a late 2-2 draw at high-flying Sunderland on Saturday, with Netherlands international Brian Brobbey netting a 94th-minute equaliser at The Stadium of Light.

As of writing, Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the table as they bid to break their more than 20-year Premier League title duck.

However, it appears that Spanish giants Real are ready to try and de-stabilise their domestic challenge, along with their hopes of securing a first-ever Champions League crown, by trying to snatch Declan Rice from their grasp.

Reports from Spain suggest that Xabi Alonso wants the England star to be his new midfield Galactico, given the 26-year-old’s status as one of the best, if not the best, midfielder in the Premier League.

Real are in the market for another central midfielder, after the massive hole left by their decision to part ways with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ retirement.

They view Rice as an ideal fit to complement the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and the highly-rated Arda Guler, especially given Eduardo Camavinga’s continued Premier League links.

What’s more, the report also states that Rice is actually ‘tempted’ by the prospect of playing for Los Blancos, with Real Madrid viewed as the pinnacle by many within the game.

Why Rice to Real Madrid is far-fetched

Given the magnitude of the report, TEAMtalk has looked into the factors behind any such move and the likelihood of Arsenal actually being prepared to sanction it.

Firstly, it must be stated that Fichajes, where the report originates, are not a particularly reliable source and tend to err on the side of the speculative.

There is also no mention as to whether the offer could come in January or, as is more likely, be at the end of the season – which suggests even more guesswork.

Furthermore, the likelihood of Arsenal even agreeing to sell Rice in the first place seems fairly ludicrous, even if an offer of £132m is submitted.

The midfielder is entering the absolute prime of his career and, assuming the Gunners do end their title drought this season, could drive them towards many more honours over the coming years.

With all that in mind, it’s hard to see a scenario where Rice moves to Madrid, certainly over the next few seasons anyway. However, it’s certainly something that could happen further down the line, if the player achieves everything he wants to achieve in north London and craves a new adventure.

But, for now, Rice is seemingly going nowhere as Arteta’s men look to banish the demons of those recent second-placed Premier League finishes and go one better.

Latest Arsenal news: Gabriel Jesus future update; Trossard wants new deal

First up, Mikel Arteta has publicly said that he does not want Gabriel Jesus to leave, despite the Gunners being willing to cash in on the Brazil international at the right price.

Elsewhere, a senior Arsenal star who penned fresh terms just a few months ago already wants a new deal, and TEAMtalk’s sources suggest he might get it, but with a caveat attached.

And finally, The Gunners are reported to be considering a cut-price deal to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra, with reports in Spain revealing two big reasons why his sale could be sanctioned just months after signing a new deal, and with TEAMtalk analysing how a deal could force out a recent Mikel Arteta signing.

