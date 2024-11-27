Arsenal are poised to start negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani after sounding out alternatives to Alexander Isak, according to reports.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle United star Isak is Arsenal’s ‘dream target’ to fill the centre-forward position. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are huge admirers of Isak as he has quickly established himself as one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League.

On Sunday, TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle want a stunning £115million (€138m / $145.7m) to sell the Sweden international.

According to the latest from CaughtOffside, Arsenal have been put off by Newcastle’s huge price tag as they do not want to spend more than £80m when signing their next striker.

This has seen Arsenal identify RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as one of two alternatives, as he will be available for significantly less than Isak.

Mikel Arteta’s side made contact for Sesko over the summer, only for him to extend his contract with Leipzig.

But that new deal includes a gentleman’s agreement which means Sesko can leave the Bundesliga outfit if a suitable bid comes in. The 21-year-old’s new price is thought to be around €65m (£54.2m / $68.8m).

A separate report from CaughtOffside names PSG forward Kolo Muani as another option for Arsenal.

The Gunners have ‘shown interest’ in Kolo Muani, who has been told he is free to leave PSG on loan in January as Luis Enrique would rather use different players in attack. It has been suggested that loan move could also include an option or obligation to buy in the summer, too.

Arsenal have been tipped to ‘hold talks’ over Kolo Muani ‘soon’. Newcastle have also earmarked the Frenchman as a target, though that move clearly depends on whether Isak stays.

Manchester United are another Premier League side who have been linked with Kolo Muani. But it was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Man Utd have different transfer objectives in mind.

CaughtOffside state that Arsenal fans will likely be ‘underwhelmed’ if Kolo Muani joins, given the links with other top stars such as Isak and Sesko.

Kolo Muani was in fantastic form with previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, and that earned him his big move to PSG in September 2023.

However, the 25-year-old has managed just two goals and one assist in 13 games for PSG so far this campaign and has been struggling for game time in recent weeks.

Arsenal transfers: Serie A striker link; Wirtz update

Reports in Italy have claimed Arsenal are also looking at Serie A as they try to improve their striker ranks.

Mateo Retegui has supposedly caught the attention of Arsenal scouts after an electric start to the season where he has notched 14 goals in 19 matches for Atalanta.

The Italian side are hoping to more than double their money on Retegui. He originally cost them €22m and will be available for €45m at the end of the season, far less than Isak and Sesko.

Arsenal are thought to be in the mix for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz as well.

German outlet Bild state that Leverkusen are ready to ‘fight’ to keep Wirtz from the clutches of major clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Attacking midfielder Wirtz played a starring role in Leverkusen’s history-making 2023-24 season and was named Bundesliga player of the year.

