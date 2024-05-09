Arsenal homecoming for 181-game former star planned as Edu eyes trio as heirs for unhappy Arteta signing

Arsenal are planning for the potential signings of three goalkeepers as they ‘brace themselves’ for the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, with former Gunner Wojciech Szczesny on the radar.

Having been signed on long-term contract less than three years ago, and ascended to the No.1 position very quickly, Ramsdale would not have expected to have been usurped so soon.

Indeed, he played 34 Premier League games in his first season and all 38 last term, with the Gunners narrowly missing out on the title in the second of those seasons.

But after impressing, he was thrown to the side just five games into this campaign, with new signing David Raya quickly becoming Mikel Arteta’s preferred option.

Since then, Ramsdale has played just five times in all competitions – all of the cup fixtures and a pair of games against Raya’s parent club Brentford, in which the Spaniard was unable to feature.

It has frequently been suggested that Ramsdale will not be a Gunner next season, largely because he won’t want to sit on the sidelines.

Interest has been reported from big names such as Chelsea, Newcastle and AC Milan.

According to the Standard, Arsenal are bracing themselves for the Englishman’s departure, with the Magpies said to be the frontrunners.

Szczesny on Arsenal radar for homecoming

Three men are said to be on the Gunners’ goalkeeper shortlist to replace him, as per the report, and one is a two-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal.

Indeed, Szczesny, who played 181 games for the north Londoners and departed for Juventus in 2017, has been suggested as an option.

It’s said that the fact he’s a homegrown goalkeeper – having come through Arsenal’s Colney academy – is ideal for the club so that they can comply with Premier League squad rules.

They could be in luck, too, as it’s believed Juve are looking to sell a goalkeeper this season.

However, Szczesny’s wages could be a potential barrier, as he makes a reported £100,000 per week and might only sit behind Raya in the pecking order.

Steele and Ramaj other options

Also on the list are Jason Steele and Diant Ramaj. Brighton goalkeeper Steele, in the same vein as Szczesny, is being looked at due to the fact he’s homegrown.

But that he has two years left on his contract at the Amex is suggested to be a potential problem for Arsenal’s chances of signing him.

There could also be problems in the pursuit of Ramaj, as a number of Europe’s elite have scouted him, and he’s now a guaranteed starter with Ajax.

But it’s said he fits the bill for the Gunners, with his excellent skills while the ball is at his feet cited, so they will surely push hard if they feel he’s the best option.

He may not be, though, as TEAMtalk sources have revealed Jordan Pickford is on Arteta’s radar, and with a lot of Premier League experience, there could well be a heavy push for him.

