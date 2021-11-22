Arsenal hoping to recoup £40m from January sale of two misfits

Arsenal could reportedly receive as much as £40million from selling misfits Nicolas Pepe and Lucas Torreira, either in January or next summer.

Torreira has been on loan at Fiorentina, with the Serie A outfit currently prepared to pay the £15m option-to-buy within the clause. Nicolas Pepe, meanwhile, is also attracting attention from Italy – with the club’s record signing being tipped to make a potential £25m move.

The club’s current record sale stands at the £35m they received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Alex Iwobi also recouped Arsenal that amount when he joined Everton a year later.

That figure could have been much better if the Gunners hadn’t let the contracts run down of some of their top stars.

Indeed, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Petr Cech and Shkodran Mustafi all left for nothing in recent times.

But there is hope that selling both Pepe and Torreira could raise funds to bolster the squad.

Torreira impressed during his initial stint at The Emirates but his second season saw a big change in fortunes.

The arrival of Thomas Partey made life difficult for the Uruguayan. Indeed it forced him to be sent on loan to Atletico Madrid before he eventually headed to Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old is said to be back to his best in Florence. And with that in mind, Fiorentina are ready to activate his £15m buy-out.

Pepe still kicking up a stink

As for Pepe, the Ivory Coast star has struggled for consistency since arriving in a £72m club-record deal.

In fairness, he was not helped by former boss Unai Emery claiming that he never wanted him.

Pepe has also suffered from the emergence of the outstanding Bukayo Saka in north London. To that end, that has led to talk that Arsenal could be ready to cash in.

AC Milan are thought to be the frontrunners for his signature, with a £25m move on the cards.

Whilst that would represent a dramatic loss on what they paid for the attacker, it would at least give Arteta valuable funds to upgrade his squad in other positions.

