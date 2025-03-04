Arsenal are ‘hot suitors’ for Bayern Munich forward after Euro giants slash price in half

Arsenal are once again interested in signing Kingsley Coman

Arsenal are reportedly ‘hot suitors’ for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who may reportedly cost only half of what he would have less than a year ago.

The Gunners are in crisis up top, and that’s reflected in recent results. They have lost Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, and have gone without scoring in the last two games.

While those problems will likely be rectified by next season, with the stars returning to full fitness, Arsenal have long been looking to strengthen their attack.

According to Bild, they are ‘hot suitors’ for Bayern forward Coman, who the Bundesliga giants are willing to see the back of.

Indeed, it’s stated he could be sold for as low as €35million (£28.9m/$36.8m), having been valued by Bayern at €70million (£57.9m/$73.7m) in April 2024.

Bayern are keen to sell Coman – who has scored six goals this season – in order to generate money, hence dropping his price to find suitors.

Arsenal could finally be tempted

In January, it was reported that Bayern had made Coman available, and they’d offered the winger to Arsenal, knowing the were fans of his.

But partway through the season, his price and wage demands would have meant the move was not possible.

Now, it seems the Gunners could be in a position to make a move for Coman.

That may partially be because Bayern have dropped their asking price to lure them into the market.

Arsenal round-up: Five sporting directors lined up

TEAMtalk is aware that amid their search for a new sporting director, Arsenal are looking most favourably upon Andrea Berta, most recently of Atletico Madrid.

However, there’s a chance Jason Ayto keeps the role full-time, while Dan Ashworth, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scura have all made the shortlist.

The Gunners have also learned that long-term striker target Benjamin Sesko has a release clause of €80million (£66.2m/$84.2m) at the most in the summer, with it currently rising.

That’s amid suggestions that they’re more well placed than some rivals for fellow striker Victor Osimhen.

