Arsenal reportedly have a ‘huge surplus’ in terms of PSR which they could use to sign Viktor Gyokeres, after not spending a penny on anybody in the January window.

The Gunners did not sign a single player in January. They had spent around £90million in the summer, and though they were linked with some big names in the winter, decided against signing any of them.

Gyokeres was one of the players they were linked with, but their decision not to sign him seems prudent, with his price now dropping ‘well below’ his £83million release clause, per TEAMtalk sources.

The decision not to spend anything at all in January seems a good one, as Football Insider reports Arsenal now have a ‘huge PSR surplus’ and if they wanted to pay Gyokeres’ release clause to be sure of getting him, they could do so.

Money from competitions such as the Champions League has continued to come in, giving the Gunners a good platform for January.

That could give them the edge over some rival sides in the pursuit of Swedish striker Gyokeres.

United in race for Gyokeres

Mark Lawrenson feels that Manchester United are better placed to land Gyokeres than Arsenal are, given his former boss Ruben Amorim is at the helm there.

“If the player is choosing between Arsenal or Manchester United, then I think he’s choosing United as he’s got a mate there straight away in Ruben Amorim and the manager already knows exactly how to get the best out of him,” he said.

“I can’t see him going anywhere else other than Manchester United, regardless of money. Despite them not having European football next season. If Amorim wants him, he’ll get him.”

But TEAMtalk is aware that new Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta sees Gyokeres as a top target, so a heavy push will take place to get him.

Arsenal round-up: Harry Kane could stop Gunners move

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over the signing of Leroy Sane of late.

However, his Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane, formerly of Tottenham, could stop his former rivals from landing the winger, as it’s believed he’s “campaigning” for him to be given a new deal.

Arsenal could land another star attacker in Benjamin Sesko if they want to, as it’s reported he’s keen to head to the Emirates.

Another star forward, Matheus Cunha, is said to be dividing opinion at the Emirates, as new director Berta is said to favour a more traditional No.9.

