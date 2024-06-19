Arsenal are ready to make contact with Napoli over a blockbuster deal for Victor Osimhen after a major Edu fear was overlooked and with a Gunners legend revealing the four reasons why a move for the Nigerian simply must be made.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished as runners-up to Manchester City for the second season in a row, having also reached the Champions League quarter-finals, where they were edged out by Bayern Munich. And while represented a season of real progress once again for Arsenal, both Arteta and Edu are working on ways in which they can go at least one step better next season.

Indeed, in order to ensure the Gunners are well equipped to dethrone Manchester City as champions and potentially go even deeper into the Champions League, the two brains at Arsenal have identified a number of positions in which to strengthen this summer.

And TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are ready to prioritise three main areas this summer – a left-sided defender, who can cover at left-back as well as centre-half, a new midfield partner for Declan Rice and a prolific No 9 who can stick away the hatful of chances the Gunners create.

To that end, neither of their two current senior options in Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah had especially prolific seasons. Brazilian Jesus scored just eight times in 36 appearances, while Nketiah fared even worse; netting just six in 37 matches.

As a result, we broke the news the Gunners have put Nketiah up for sale and are hoping to attract a fee of around £35m for the 25-year-old – a fee which will immediately be put into their transfer kitty as they try to sign a new centre-forward in his place.

Arsenal transfers: Osimhen offer coming despite major fear

The Gunners have already seen a move for Benjamin Sesko fall short with the Slovenia striker – who looked really lively in his country’s Euro 2024 opener – opting to instead sign a new deal to remain with RB Leipzig, having flourished in the Bundesliga.

However, news emerged on Tuesday that Arsenal are ready to make an opening bid for prolific Napoli frontman, Osimhen, who has blasted his way to 114 career goals and 76 in 133 games since moving to the Italian side.

Osinhem was a major factor in Gli Azzurri’s title win last season, ending a 33-year wait for their passionate supporters.

However, despite signing a new deal midway through last season, Napoli are willing to listen to offers for their talismanic star with new head coach Antonio Conte needing a major sale to generate some much-needed transfer funds. Either Osimhen or star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to move on.

And while an offer has arrived for Osimhen from Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian has made clear his desire to play in the Premier League next; giving Arsenal hope a move can come to fruition.

Now it’s claimed that an opening €75m (£63.4m) offer for Osimhen is imminent from Arsenal, with the club deciding to make the move and having overlooked what has been described as a big concern of Edu, whom it is suggested is more than a little worried by the striker’s injury record.

Indeed, Osimhen missed a total of 67 days last season through a series of six different injuries, while has also had sizeable spells on the sidelines in each of the last four seasons.

Gunners icon names four reasons why Osinhem must sign

Nonetheless, former Arsenal double winner Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal should do all in their power to get the Osinhem transfer over the line and he feels he would give their side a monumental lift if they can get the deal over the line.

Indeed, speaking to talkSPORT, he has named four reasons why the Nigerian can help Arsenal become a far superior team, with the Frenchman a huge admirer of Osimhen’s and feeling he’s one of the best in the world in his position.

Speaking on the White & Jordan show, Petit said: “I would love to see a player [sign for Arsenal] like Osimhen, for example, as a striker.

“Someone who can hold defenders and think differently in terms of attacking the spaces behind the defenders and being a big threat on set pieces. A physical presence as well, but someone who can speak the same football.

“I’ve been watching him since he was at Lille before he left for Napoli and it would fit perfectly for Arsenal.

“I don’t know if Arsenal are going to buy him, but the first thing that they need is a striker.”

It’s unlikely Napoli will accept Arsenal’s opening offer for Osimhen, given the clause in his deal sits at €120m – some €45m more than their opening offer.

And Petit knows Arsenal do have to be careful with how they spend their money, adding: “They need to be very intelligent in the transfer market.

“They need to bring in at least four players this summer, including a striker, if they want to compete even more with Manchester City in the Premier League, but also in the Champions League games.

“I’m very confident with Arteta and Arsenal. I think they’re working very well in the transfer market – they’re putting pieces after pieces to get the best team that they can get so I have full confidence.

I give my whole support to Arsenal because they’ve been working very well for the last two or three years now.”