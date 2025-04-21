Arsenal are ‘front’ of the queue to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who isn’t interested in joining rival suitors Chelsea, according to reports from Portugal.

A new centre-forward is the priority for Mikel Arteta this summer after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have exposed the Gunners’ lack of quality cover in that area.

Gyokeres, 26, has been simply sensational since his move from Coventry City to Sporting in 2023, notching an incredible 90 goals and 26 assists in 96 games for the Portuguese giants.

A host of clubs are considering summer moves for Gyokeres but according to A Bola, Arsenal are ‘best placed’ to sign the Swedish international this summer.

Gyokeres is contracted until 2028 and his deal includes a €100m (£86m) release clause – although Sporting are willing to sell him for closer o €70m (£60m).

The report claims despite Chelsea’s interest in Gyokeres, ‘Arsenal are in the front’ and the ‘best placed club to sign the Swede.’

It’s claimed that Gyokeres prefers Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona or PSG. There’s no mention of Chelsea, in a boost to the Gunners’ hopes of landing him.

Chelsea rejected by Viktor Gyokeres – report

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed in his report on April 14 that Gyokeres remains on Arsenal’s shortlist for the summer.

The Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta is doing his homework on multiple targets after being tasked with signing a prolific centre-forward.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains Arsenal’s dream target but his reported valuation of around £150m makes a transfer highly unlikely. Arsenal have therefore turned their attention to Gyokeres and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as cheaper alternatives.

Galetti also confirmed that Chelsea are admirers of Gyokeres and are weighing up a swoop for the Sporting striker this summer.

The Blues have cooled their interest in previous striker target Victor Osimhen and like Gyokeres, while Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is also on their radar.

However, if the latest reports from Portugal are to be believed then Chelsea have some serious work to do in convincing Gyokeres to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer to compete with Nicolas Jackson, but Delap is a more likely signing than Gyokeres as things stand.

