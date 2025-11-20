Arsenal in dreamland with second source confirming superstar will sign after agreement struck

A second source has confirmed Arsenal have secured an agreement to extend the contract of Bukayo Saka, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed which huge names at the Emirates are next in line for bumper pay rises.

Arsenal have assembled a squad they hope can oversee a sustained period of success. The first step will be ending their 21-year wait for a Premier League title this season, but that will be just the beginning.

The bulk of Arsenal’s best players are in their mid-twenties, many of whom have been tied down to new contracts over the past 12 months.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who combine to form unquestionably the world’s best centre-back pairing right now, both signed new deals earlier this year.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Arsenal have held talks with Bukayo Saka and his camp over extending the talisman’s stay in north London. Saka’s existing deal expires in the summer of 2027.

Journalist Mark Brus brought news on Wednesday of Arsenal striking a broad agreement with Saka over a new deal that would run until 2030.

Now, reliable French journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, has verified those claims when providing an update of his own.

Writing for RMC Sport, Hawkins’ headline read: ‘Arsenal and Bukayo Saka have reached an agreement in principle for a contract extension until 2030.’

Hawkins added: ‘With the aim of extending the contracts of their best players, Arsenal are on the verge of retaining one of their prized assets.

‘According to our information, negotiations for the extension of the England international’s contract (48 caps, 14 goals) are still ongoing but are now in the final stages.

‘Both parties are confident of finalising an agreement with an extension of his contract until 2030. In the coming weeks, the winger, who came through the Gunners’ youth system and is currently under contract until June 2027, will sign his new deal.

‘The London club wants Saka to sign this extension before the end of the year. A major step forward has been taken in the discussions. The principle of this extension has been agreed upon by all parties involved.

‘A key player for the Gunners and already a leading figure in Europe, Saka, a player with great potential, has attracted interest from other clubs who have inquired about his situation. But Saka quickly made it clear that his priority was to stay at Arsenal.’

Prior reports have claimed Saka will become Arsenal’s new top earner on roughly £300,000-a-week. However, he’ll still lag behind Mesut Ozil (£350,000-a-week) as the highest earner in the club’s history.

Who’s next after Saka?

While Arsenal have been holding talks with Saka, they’ve also been deep in discussions with Jurrien Timber.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed an extension for the Dutch full-back is edging closer.

Timber may well be the best full-back in the Premier League right now but Arsenal believe the 24-year-old can take his game to even greater heights.

Once Timber and Saka’s deals are finalised, Romano claimed a new contract for Declan Rice will come into view.

“In Arsenal’s plans there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice,” declared Romano. “So Arsenal also want to discuss with Rice and offer him a new deal.

“It’s part of the plans, it’s part of the conversations, so let’s follow that situation, because also Declan is going to be one of the names mentioned internally for a new and deserved contract.”

Timber earns £90,000-a-week at present and can expect to roughly double his salary. Rice pockets £240,000-a-week and could match Saka’s new wages of around £300,000-a-week.

