Arsenal have turned their attention to Spain in their search for a new striker, with a report claiming LaLiga’s top scorer is now in Edu and Mikel Arteta’s sights.

Arsenal came within a whisker of ending their 20-year wait for a Premier League title last season. Many believe the addition of a 20-goal-per-season striker last summer may have tipped Arsenal over the edge.

Kai Havertz started poorly, though did produce the goods in the second half of the season when primarily deployed as the No 9.

The signing of a new striker may push Havertz out of the striker position, though the classy German has already proven he can make a major impact further back in midfield too.

Arsenal’s quest for a lethal new centre-forward initially took them to Germany upon exploring a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

However, the Slovenian hitman has elected to remain with Leipzig for one more year at least. A ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between player and club means offers for his services will be entertained in 2025.

Others Arsenal have cast their eye over include Viktor Gyokeres, Joshua Zirkzee, Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke, to name just four.

But according to fresh reports out of Spain, a new name can be added to that list.

Arsenal hunting 24-goal Artem Dovbyk

It’s claimed Arsenal are looking into a move for Girona and Ukraine hotshot, Artem Dovbyk.

The 26-year-old left-footer cost around €7m when Girona signed Dovbyk from Dnipro-1 last summer.

Dovbyk emphatically made a mockery of that lowly price tag when finishing as LaLiga’s top scorer with 24 goals in his first season in Spain.

Dovbyk helped fire Girona into third spot and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history. However, whether Dovbyk will be around to participate in the competition remains to be seen.

Dovbyk release clause could tempt Arsenal

The Ukrainian is reportedly a wanted man at the Emirates and the presence of a release clause can remove Girona from the equation.

Dovbyk can be signed via a €40m/£34m clause in his contract. Such a sum could represent a bargain for any club wishing to take a chance.

Little else was reported on the matter, with Arsenal’s interest seemingly still in the early stages.

Nonetheless, Dovbyk certainly proved he can score at will in a top European league last season and Arsenal have taken the first steps towards bringing him to north London by exploring a move.

Arsenal fans should get a chance to see Dovbyk in action on Monday afternoon when he leads the line for Ukraine in their Euro 2024 opener against Romania.

