Arsenal want £120m ‘complete’ star to make Man Utd U-turn and become Mikel Arteta’s ‘linchpin’

Arsenal are determined to beat Manchester United to the signing of Elliot Anderson and make him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s team, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the stance of the Nottingham Forest midfielder over a move to Old Trafford.

Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are the four recognised defensive/central midfielders for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the moment, while Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri are the options in attacking midfield.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta signed Zubimendi and Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively, only in the summer of 2025, but it seems that the north London club have an appetite to bring in another midfielder in 2026.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are keen on a 2026 deal for Anderson, with the Gunners looking at the England international midfielder as a long-term successor to Norgaard.

Arsenal reportedly believe that Nottingham Forest star Anderson is ‘capable of becoming the linchpin of the midfield’.

Manchester United are also interested in Anderson, according to the report, which has noted that Forest want £120million (€136.3m, $157.6m) for the 23-year-old, which comes just days after a similar claim from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

A fee of £120m (€136.3m, $157.6m) for a midfielder that Arsenal are not exactly in desperate need of would be a massive investment.

However, with Chelsea and Man Utd also in the race for Anderson, the Gunners are ready to make it happen and ‘are not backing down’.

Arsenal are said to be ‘serious contenders’ for Anderson, who has been a star for Forest since his move from Newcastle United in 2024.

However, the north London club will have to work hard to convince Forest to part company with one of their best players in the middle of the season.

The dynamic midfielder has established himself in the England squad and has scored three goals and given seven assists in 56 appearances for Forest so far in his career.

Arsenal ARE interested in Elliot Anderson but Man Utd lead race – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable news outlets, so any claim from the Spanish sources has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal are indeed interested in a future deal for Anderson.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal like Anderson and have done background work on him.

However, Man Utd are more interested in the 23-year-old, who was described this week as “a very complete and mobile midfielder” by England manager Thomas Tuchel on BBC Sport.

Man Utd have made Anderson their number one midfielder target in 2026, with the former Newcastle star himself keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Fraser Fletcher reported on November 4: “Man Utd’s belief in landing Anderson stems from multiple factors.

“Club insiders reveal that the player himself would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford, attracted by the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the chance to immerse himself in the prestige of a ‘big six’ club.

“This mutual interest could prove pivotal in negotiations, especially as Man Utd scout the market for affordable reinforcements amid financial fair play constraints.”

We also understand that despite Forest’s huge demands for Anderson, Man Utd believe that a bid of £60million (€56.8m, $65.5m) will be enough for the Tricky Tees to cash in on the midfielder.

