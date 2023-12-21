Arsenal field interest from Millwall, Charlton for six-assist PL2 star who’s ready for next senior step

Arsenal are considering allowing Charles Sagoe Jr to leave the club on loan in January, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The highly-rated teenager made his senior debut for The Gunners’ in the EFL Cup, starting against Brentford in a 68-minute outing.

He’s been in scintillating form in academy football so far this season. Eight Premier League 2 games have seen Sagoe score once and chip in with six assists.

He’s also scored once and assisted three times in four UEFA Youth League appearances, and scored once and assisted once in the EFL Trophy.

READ MORE: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

The 19-year-old is now being lined up for a move in the New Year, and TEAMtalk has been told a host of clubs have asked Arsenal about a prospective deal.

It’s understood Sagoe – who can play across the forward line – is keen for more senior football after getting his first taste this season.

It is understood that Millwall, Barnsley, Charlton and Reading are among a number of sides to show an interest.

The latter three sides are in League One, while Millwall are struggling in the Championship, but any of the sides would allow Sagoe to take his first proper steps in senior football.

READ MORE: Chelsea make big decision on Aaron Ramsdale, with Arsenal position on January exit revealed