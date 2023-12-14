Arsenal join growing list of Premier League clubs tracking impressive Rangers starlet

Arsenal have reportedly joined a growing list of English Premier League clubs monitoring young Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, having already lured the Ibrox club’s chief talent spotter.

The talented 17-year-old has been earning rave reviews playing for Rangers’ B team, who have faced English sides multiple times already this season.

And Football Insider reports that the Gunners have made regular checks on the Northern Irish sensation.

Rangers beat a host of Premier League clubs to secure Munn’s signature when they landed him from Northern Irish outfit Glentoran in the summer of 2022.

Despite his tender age, Munn already has the physical build for the position, standing at 6ft 2 in.

Football Insider adds that Rangers scout Phil Cowen contacted Munn to bring him over to Glasgow last year, but Cowen is now swapping Ibrox for The Emirates after agreeing a deal to join Arsenal.

Cowen has accepted the role as the head of the Arsenal academy scouting department, having had 15 years experience within that field.

As for Munn, he’s also featured twice for his nation this season with the Under-19s in their 3-2 defeat to Italy and their 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.

He has still to make a senior appearance for Rangers since the switch, although he did play in their recent 4-2 loss to Huddersfield B on December 6.

If he does make the move to north London, he would almost certainly compete for action in Premier League 2 alongside Ovie Ejeheri and James Hillson.

The senior Rangers side, who are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, are back in action on Thursday night when they face Real Betis in the Europa League.

Arsenal sit second behind Liverpool in the English top flight and face Brighton next at The Emirates on Sunday.

