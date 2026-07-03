Arsenal have an interest in signing an Aston Villa star who is playing a big role at the World Cup, and it could have implications on their chase for his team-mate, Morgan Rogers.

Having won the Premier League last term, the Gunners want to have a big summer to ensure they go back to back. Rogers is one of the big names on their radar, as is Julian Alvarez.

The Villa man is valued at £130million and as yet, Arsenal have not decided to properly push for him.

Now, The Telegraph reports his Villa team-mate, Ezri Konsa, is of interest to Mikel Arteta’s side, and it’s suggested there could be a toss up between going after Rogers or Konsa.

Both together are valued by Villa at £190million, and the £60million wanted for the central defender is more than Arsenal would want to pay.

No bids have come yet, and there is no suggestion that there definitely will be one for either player.

In any case, the report states it’s Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who is the reason for the pursuit of Konsa, as he’s looking to build on the success of last season.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Where are Arsenal with Rogers?

Sources told TEAMtalk just days ago that the Gunners feel they are leading the chase for Rogers.

The Villa main is their priority target in the final third, following the stalling of progress on Alvarez, who’d prefer a switch to Barcelona.

We have been told that Arsenal are not afraid to pay in excess of £100million for Rogers, but are acutely aware that Villa don’t want to lose him.

But should they sign Konsa, the Gunners could actually shoot themselves in the foot.

Villa might have to sell in order to buy new players this summer, but Rogers is the main man they don’t want to walk away.

Bringing in close to the £60million valuation for Konsa would surely mean they’d then not have to part with the midfield star, and should the England man – who’s not missed a minute in the World Cup so far – continue to impress, there seems little chance they’ll waver on that figure.

As such, Arsenal have a big decision, but whatever happens, Rogers is not going to be an easy man to prise from Villa Park.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City all say YES to Lille request for Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer – Exclusive