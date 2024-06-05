Arsenal have set the wheels in motion for a double attacking coup worth £81m

Arsenal hope to bolster their attacking ranks with a double coup worth £81m, though the bigger of the two deals is being threatened by Chelsea.

Arsenal went close to lifting the Premier League title once again last season, though ultimately fell short to the all-conquering Manchester City.

The Gunners are determined to go one better next term and sizeable funding will be made available to Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu.

Among the positions Arsenal hope to strengthen is centre-forward and the right wing. Bukayo Saka will remain the clear first choice in the latter position, though a quality addition to ensure Saka can be rested and rotated without Arsenal suffering a significant drop in end product is sought.

To that end, Spanish outlet AS bring news of Arsenal making their move for Girona ace, Viktor Tsygankov.

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of a superb campaign for the Spanish side who secured Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Girona remarkably finished third in LaLiga with a points total of 81. The left-footed Tsygankov starred on their right wing, notching 15 goal contributions in 30 LaLiga matches.

Tsygankov release clause leaves Girona powerless

Tsygankov can be signed via a relatively modest release clause worth €30m/£25.5m. Girona aim to retain the Ukraine international ‘at all costs’, though the clause will ultimately leave them powerless to resist.

What’s more, Tsygankov himself has previously indicated he’s eyeing a move to a bigger club.

“All players dream big, they want to play in big clubs, top leagues. I’m not unique in this,” Tsygankov told AS.

“Since I was young I wanted to play at a high level and of course I like that there are important clubs in Europe looking out for me. I don’t really know what will happen. In football anything can happen.

“Maybe I was able to play my last game, but I don’t know what will happen to my future.

“Girona has given me a lot and I am very grateful. Furthermore, my family is very happy here and I am very comfortable.

“If I’m still here in Girona, perfect, because I’m very happy and I enjoy what I do. If in the end the future says that I have to leave, I want to do it through the front door.”

AS state Arsenal as well as AC Milan have taken the first steps towards a transfer by launching approaches.

Adding fuel to the fire is the claim Arteta is ‘in love’ with Tsygankov who he believes would be a ‘perfect fit’ for his squad.

Arsenal lock on to Benjamin Sesko, but Chelsea act first

Elsewhere, Arsenal also intend to sign a new striker and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is emerging as their priority target.

The Slovenian, 21, finished the season in fine style for Leipzig, scoring in each of his last seven Bundesliga outings to bring his season tally to 14.

Sesko is protected by a rising release clause that is currently set at €65m/£55.5m. A figure of that size is not likely to deter the Gunners.

Indeed, a fresh update from the Sun revealed Arsenal are ‘determined’ to land Sesko and are fully prepared to sell Eddie Nketiah to free up both room and money.

However, the biggest barrier to a deal may yet be Chelsea who TEAMtalk has confirmed are also hell-bent on signing the frontman.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, brought news on Wednesday of Chelsea being in contact with Sesko’s representatives.

The Blues are also of the opinion Sesko is one of the hottest young strikers around and momentum towards a Chelsea bid being tabled is building.

Nonetheless, it’s our understanding Arsenal still remain favourites to snap up the Leipzig hitman.

Sesko has been left impressed with the project Arsenal are building and the Gunners boast the obvious advantage of having Champions League football on offer.

Manchester United are another who could have a part to play, though for the time being Sesko’s likeliest destination if he leaves Leipzig appears to be the Emirates.

