Arsenal launch move for Brazilian midfielder and may need to seal deal quickly

Arsenal have initiated contact for the signing of a Brazilian midfielder, though with a transfer rival weighing up a bid, they may need to move quickly.

Arsenal have spent colossal sums over the past few years to help assemble one of the deepest and most quality-filled squads in all of European football.

Aiding that cause is the fact very few players of any real standing have departed over that time.

The end results are there for all to see, with the Gunners leading the Premier League and favourites to win the Champions League.

But with Arsenal competing for trophies on four fronts and aiming to be in that position each and every year, adequate strength in depth is a must.

To that end, TNT Sports Brasil have brought news of Arsenal looking into the signing of Brazilian midfielder, Breno Bidon.

The Corinthians ace is just 20 years old, though already boasts extensive experience having played over 100 times for his club.

Bidon helped Corinthians win both the Campeonato Paulista and Copa do Brasil in 2025 and per the report, he’s a man in demand.

Arsenal have reportedly ‘contacted Corinthians’ management’, though as it stands, that’s as far as it’s got and no formal offer has been made.

If Mikel Arteta’s side do intend to follow through and sign the player, they may need to act fast after the report noted Flamengo have weighed up making an offer.

They stated: ‘Last week, Flamengo contacted representatives of Dodici Sports, the company that manages the 20-year-old athlete’s career, and, according to information from journalist Monique Danello of TNT Sports Brasil, considered making an offer to buy the player, but so far, no offer has been presented.’

Bidon is also understood to be on the radars of as yet unnamed clubs in Italy and Portugal too.

