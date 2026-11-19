Arsenal have learned it will take a “minimum” of £125million to sign a Real Madrid superstar, though the Spanish giants aren’t actively looking to sell, per an insider in the country.

The Gunners pushed for a new attacking signing in the summer. They landed Christos Tzolis for the left-wing spot, but also wanted a more experienced, big-name attacker in their side.

Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior all passed them by.

There was a suggestion that the Real Madrid superstar was considering a move to the Emirates, but instead opted to sign a new contract at Real.

Since then, there have been suggestions that a transfer is back on the cards, and El Chiringuito insider Josep Pedrerol states it’ll cost an enormous sum for Arsenal or any other club.

He said: “I don’t think Arsenal’s offer will arrive in December. Arsenal are still in the picture. It is a question of whether Vinicius wants to leave, and of the amount for which Real Madrid would sell the player.

“There is a minimum. The minimum would be more than €150million. Vinicius will not be sold for less than €150million. That is impossible. Real Madrid will not sell him for less than that. Impossible.

“Real Madrid have not put him up for sale, but if Vinicius says he wants to leave, then there is no place for him in the team, Endrick, Rodrygo, and [Yan] Diomande’s role…”

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Arsenal have confidence in Vinicius Junior move

Like Pedrerol, trusted insider David Ornstein has also stated a January move isn’t on the cards, but Vinicius’ situation could change before the end of the season.

He said: “I don’t see it being in the winter, absolutely not, because Vinicius Jr has just signed a new contract, which obviously ended the Arsenal pursuit.

“We’ve got no indication an exit is on the cards in the short term. I would imagine if it wasn’t working out come the summer, then all parties would have some important conversations.”

However, Arsenal have confidence that the Real Madrid superstar is going to become their man, potentially as early as 2027.

A report of late cited a source who said there was “genuine belief” at the Emirates that Vinicius will join, and it’s a question of when it’s going to happen rather than if it’s going to happen.

Senior figures are reported to be confident the move could happen as early as next summer.