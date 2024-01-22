Arsenal learn Xavi Simons transfer timeline as Arteta targets playmaker tearing up the German Bundesliga

Xavi Simons will be a summer target for Arsenal again

Arsenal have discovered a potential timeline to snapping up Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is currently going down a storm on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The PSG playmaker is currently excelling in Germany after making a temporary switch to Leipzig, but continues to be linked with a switch The Emirates.

Simons has scored seven goals and chalked up nine assists in his 27 appearances for Leipzig this season.

PSG re-signed Simons from PSV last summer, just a year after he initially left the Ligue 1 club. He was then loaned out to Leipzig for the current campaign and is now being tipped to make a switch to the Premier League.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed in his column for Caught Offside that Arsenal initially showed an interest in Simons last summer.

The Gunners were one of many clubs offered the chance to sign Simons last summer but PSG opted to activate their €6million (£5.1m) buyback clause instead, which other interested sides were forced to miss out on.

And while the Gunners have been tipped to try and steal the player in January, it’s now been claimed that a winter window permanent swoop is completely off the cards.

PSG delighted with Simons’ loan stint at Leipzig

Indeed, PSG are so happy with how Simons’ loan with Leipzig has gone in the first half of the season that they have no intention of ending it prematurely.

It could be argued, however, that Arteta does not really need another attacking midfielder at this stage of the season.

Despite their rout of Crystal Palace last time out, Arsenal’s problems remain with their central striking options.

Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz have scored 18 goals between them so far this season, with Bukayo Saka leading the way for the Gunners with nine.

Arsenal have until February 1 to bring in any new additions, although their huge £200m summer spend is likely to prevent them from doing much business as they try not to fall foul of Financial Fair Play rules.

Arteta’s men are due back in action on January 30 when they head to Nottingham Forest before taking on Liverpool at The Emirates five days later.

The Gunners are currently five points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League table-toppers.

