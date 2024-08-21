Fabrizio Romano insists all remains on course for Arsenal to finalise the signing of Mikel Merino in what could be one of two final deals the Gunners complete this summer and despite worrying new claims from Spain that Real Sociedad have significantly raised the stakes over the transfer.

The Gunners began the new season in dominant fashion, picking up a relatively-comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. The Germany star looks likely to be trusted with a more central striker’s role this season after a fine debut season for Arsenal, with his performances likely to see Mikel Arteta shelve his plans to acquire a new striker.

Instead, much of the focus this summer has been on strengthening in three other areas; the first of those – the left side of the defence – ticked off by the £42m signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

However, Arteta still wants a new goalkeeper to provide cover and competition for David Raya, with Aaron Ramsdale expected to be sold. Indeed, they have agreed personal terms for a LaLiga man to arrive as their new No 2, though the deal is now threatened it seems by Liverpool.

READ MORE ➡️ Liverpool eye remarkable hijack of ‘agreed’ Arsenal transfer with double deal to transform Slot’s side

Arteta’s biggest need, though, this summer has arguably been in the centre of midfield. While Jorginho has deservedly earned a new deal, both Albert Lokonga (on loan to Sevilla) and Mohamed Elneny (free transfer to Al Jazira), while Arteta remains unsure if he can still get a full season out of the injury-riddled Thomas Partey.

As a result, it’s no secret Arsenal have focused on adding to their engine room, with the answer since found in Euro 2024 winner Merino.

Arsenal transfers: Gunners hit new hurdle in Mikel Merino pursuit

Despite agreeing terms with the midfielder weeks ago and seemingly settling on a fee of €35m (£29.8m) for the 28-year-old with Real Sociedad, the transfer is not yet complete.

That has led to some concerns from Arsenal supporters, who had hoped to have the 28-year-old former Newcastle man available for the start of the new campaign.

And while Romano at the weekend expected the deal to be finalised in the next “24 to 48 hours” it has now reached midweek and with a deal for Merino still not made official.

Now a worrying update from Spain has provided an update over the delay in the deal’s completion – and it seems Real Sociedad have now issued a new demand over their asking price.

And despite the midfielder’s current deal due to expire in summer 2025, it’s reported that Sociedad are now refusing to sign off on the €35m agreement and have now raised their asking price to over the €40m mark (£34.2m).

IN DEPTH ➡️ The spectacular XI Arsenal could line up with in 2024/25 as Arteta closes on sublime last signing to topple Man City

While his agent remains confident the deal will go through, the shifting of the goals from the LaLiga side now represents another hurdle for Arsenal to overcome before they can wrap up the signing.

Sociedad’s boss Imanol Alguacil also expects the move to go through, confirming that talks over the player’s future had led to him being overlooked for their opening day 2-1 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

“Mikel Merino is not in the squad because I decided so,” he said over the weekend.

“He was ready to help the team. We will see if he will be with us next week or not. There are open negotiations.”

Fabrizio Romano provides new update on transfer

Romano, meanwhile, has also done his part to convince Arsenal supporters that negotiations remain on track.

And the trusted Italian transfer reporter has had word that Merino has been given the green light by the president of Sociedad that the move will still go through, though Romano was keen to stress it may not be quite so immediate as initially expected.

“Merino just spoke the president of Real Sociedad confirming that Arsenal are in negotiation with Real Sociedad. He said, ‘as soon as the offer will be good, we will say yes’.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal told to snub controversial Chelsea signing and complete exciting double deal instead

“But let me tell you again here, guys, don’t worry Arsenal fans, Merino is coming and is coming very soon.

“They are fixing the final details of the deal, but Mikel Merino is fully expected to become a new Arsenal player in the final days of the summer transfer window.”

With that deal remaining on track, Arsenal can now turn their attention to shifting on the unhappy Ramsdale and TEAMtalk sources understand that a move to Wolves remains the most likely outcome for the 26-year-old.

Once that sale is confirmed, Arsenal will then look to push through the capture of Garcia, though may have to get their skates on what with Liverpool lurking over a possible transfer hijack.