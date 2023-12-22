Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp names main threat to stopping Premier League title charge

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp is hugely confident his old side are well equipped to challenge for a first Premier League title since 2003-04 but is concerned that one team could stop them.

The Gunners head to Anfield on Saturday, a venue they have not won at since 2012, sitting top of the table following last week’s impressive triumph over Brighton.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men sit just a point behind Arsenal and pose a significant threat to Arsenal securing their first top-flight trophy success in 20 years.

And it’s Liverpool, rather than reigning champions Manchester City, who will be more of a threat to the Gunners, according to Berkamp.

“I think Liverpool. I’ve got a funny feeling I saw that game against United and they showed the bench and they showed the two players who were coming on and I was like ‘oh wait, they’ve got him and him and him”, Bergkamp told the Seaman says podcast.

“They were all injured and if they come back at the right time they might be the biggest contenders to win.

“It’s about managing the team through this period and then get the advantage of it later on.”

On the progress Arsenal have made recently under Mikel Arteta, Bergkamp added: “I think everything is there for them to do well. They’re getting back to playing good football again, being dominant and everything.

“You need a little bit of help from the other teams, that’s working out well at the moment and I learned this from the English players when I played, that once you go past this period then it all starts.

“Then you have an eye on the the trophies you’ve got the European games that get more tense.

“You have to dig into your squad. They’re in contention now, more than that, and they might win it.”

