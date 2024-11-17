Robin van Persie believes that the ‘door is closed’ on him ever possibly returning to Arsenal, as he feels that Gunners supporters are ‘still sensitive’ about him abandoning them for Manchester United.

The 41-year-old Dutchman called time on his playing career back in 2019 and became a head coach for the first time when he took charge of Eredivisie side Heerenveen this year.

And, while thoughts have turned to him one day managing back in England, Van Persie has all but ruled out taking the lead role at The Emirates in the future.

Van Persie scored 132 goals in 278 games for Arsenal between 2004 to 2012 but many at the club – especially Gunners fans – felt betrayed when he swapped north London for Manchester.

When quizzed if there was a chance he could ever work at Arsenal in the future, Van Persie admitted: “I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed.

“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment. It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans.

“I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either. I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen.

“I feel I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”

IN FOCUS – Van Persie Arsenal vs Man Utd stats comparison