Jhon Duran is the "right player" for Arsenal, according to Patrick Vieira

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has told the club that a “pure” striker like Manchester City have in Erling Haaland makes “winning games easier” and Jhon Duran is the “right player” for them.

Arsenal currently have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the central strikers in their squad. The former is preferred at the moment, given the latter went 12 games before finally scoring or assisting this term.

Havertz is on seven goals and one assist for the season, though Gunners legend Vieira has suggested that the club could be more dominant if they had a more prolific No.9 up top, pointing to Jhon Duran as the right man.

“The question is whether Arsenal can reach their goals with a genuine goalscorer or a false number nine. Havertz has performed well since the season’s start and has the potential to fill that role,” Vieira told bettingexpert.com.

“But, as Manchester City has shown, having a pure striker like Haaland makes winning games easier.

“I loved [Duran’s] performance against Bayern Munich. He’s the right player for Arsenal—quick, unselfish, solid in the air, technically skilled, and intelligent in his movement.”

Arsenal know Duran price

Arsenal know that Duran won’t be a cheap man amid his good form for Villa this term, though.

A recent report suggested that the Villans will demand €90million (£75m/$81m) for his services.

That is only £10million more than they paid for Havertz, and Duran is likely to compete for a place with the German.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners would want to cough up such a large fee.

Arsenal round-up: Attacking transfers prioritised

It seems clear that the Gunners are prioritising their attack at the moment.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has detailed how they are “very interested” in moving for soon-to-be free agent Leroy Sane when he’s available in the summer.

They are also being heavily linked with Bryan Mbeumo, who it’s said will now cost £60million.

Arsenal are also one of the clubs in the mix for Viktor Gyokeres, with Manchester United now linked often given Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim’s imminent move to Old Trafford.

Though Jesus, currently of Arsenal, has been referred to as a “problem” given his struggles for form this term, after Palmeiras were turned away when attempting to sign him in the summer.

