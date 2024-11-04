Arsenal legend sends second message to Arteta to land firebrand midfielder out for ‘revenge’

Mikel Arteta has been urged to take Paul Pogba to Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has become the second former Arsenal star to urge the club to sign former Premier League midfielder Paul Pogba, who he feels “wants revenge”.

Pogba has been away from the Premier League for over two years. He left Manchester United for Juventus in 2022, but was subsequently banned after he tested positive for doping.

That suspension has since been cut short, though it’s expected his contract will be cancelled with Juventus.

As a result, Arsenal have been urged to take a punt on the midfielder, with Petit feeling he’s perfect for them.

“Honestly, Arsenal should gamble on signing Paul Pogba. He will give everything on the pitch. It will take him a few weeks to get fully fit, but he will be so eager to wash his name,” Petit said.

“There is a motivation that is priceless to a manager like Mikel Arteta. Pogba fits the Arsenal midfield perfectly, he’s tall, strong and very creative.

“We all know how good a happy Pogba is, he needs love and to be given confidence, I think Arteta and Arsenal can offer this to him.”

Pogba wants revenge

Petit feels Pogba wants revenge, and Arsenal could be the place to show he’s still got it after not having played since September 2023.

“Paul Pogba will become a free transfer at 32 years old. I can’t remember the last time I saw him smiling,” Petit said.

“Pogba wants revenge, he wants to prove to himself and fans around the world that he’s not finished yet. France’s team have missed him.

“He’s apparently working very hard to get back to match fitness. I know Pogba’s personality, I know he’ll do anything to come back on the pitch.”

Petit is the second former Arsenal star to endorse Pogba for the club, after Bacary Sagna stated he “suits” the Premier League and he would “love” to see him at the Emirates.

Arsenal round-up: Big exits on the cards

Arsenal have learned that sporting director Edu intends to leave the club. TEAMtalk has been made aware that Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis would like to have him in control of the clubs under his umbrella.

On the pitch, William Saliba could be a huge loss, after reports suggested Paris Saint-Germain have offered £80million for his services.

Leandro Trossard will reportedly be an objective for the Saudi Pro League again, but the Gunners will attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus to take his place if that happens.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been told to keep the captain’s armband away from Bukayo Saka so that he can focus on his game.

