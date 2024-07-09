Arsenal legend urges Arteta to sign England saviour in triple raid along with player he knows he wants

Mikel Arteta has been told to go after Ivan Toney by an Arsenal legend

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has told Mikel Arteta that an England saviour could be a “great signing” alongside two other Euro 2024 stars.

Arteta has made gradual improvements to his side over the past few campaigns, taking them from an eighth-placed Premier League finish in his first season to second, and two points behind champions Manchester City, last term.

His style of play is obviously one reason for that, as is the quality recruitment that has been done in recent seasons.

After a five-point gap to City was cut to two following the signings of Declan Rice, David Raya and Kai Havertz last summer, more recruitment could see the Gunners finally overcome the serial winners.

It is clear a new striker is one of Arteta’s main desires – Havertz finished the season up top, after he started it in midfield, given Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus had fallen out of form.

Brentford man Ivan Toney has been on his list for some time, and while it was reported that Arteta met with the striker and “purely didn’t like him”, he has been encouraged to think again.

Indeed, Gunners legend Petit feels that after Toney saved England by assisting the winning goal in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 – before scoring a penalty in the quarter-final win – he would be a great asset for Arsenal.

Petit likes Toney and Calafiori

“I really like Ivan Toney. He gave an assist to Harry Kane for his goal and I think he could be a great signing for Arsenal as they definitely need a striker,” Petit said.

“Victor Osimhen has been linked with the club for weeks now and that could be good but I personally really like Toney.”

Alongside the striker position, a centre-back move has been in the works at the Emirates of late, and Riccardo Calafiori is the favoured option, with the move looking to be close to completion.

Petit has hailed the Italian for his Euro 2024 performances.

“I think one of the main reasons Italy lost in the last 16 is because Calafiori didn’t play due to suspension. I really like this player,” he said.

“He is very good with the ball, is very intelligent without the ball and he can play different positions. He has got the fighting spirit, and is a great character with personality on the pitch so I think he could be an interesting target for Arsenal.

“He’s got the leadership and confidence for sure. I watched him closely in the tournament and you could see he was so focused on what he had to do.”

Arteta known to want Kadioglu

Petit also reveals he knows Arsenal want a third Euro 2024 player, Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu.

“Another interesting one for Arsenal could be the Turkish left wing-back, Ferdi Kadioglu, who I’ve heard the club are interested in. He is good with the ball, has a great mentality and is always fighting until the end. He brings a lot of energy on the pitch,” he said.

With Kieran Tierney looking set to leave the club and Oleksandr Zinchenko not inspiring in recent times, the left-sided defender could be a fantastic addition after starring for Turkey in the Euros.

