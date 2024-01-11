Arsenal old boy voices ‘concerns’ over Gunners move for Toney after release clause update

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has ‘concerns’ over the Gunner’s interest in Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

The England international hasn’t played a match for Brentford’s first team since May after being suspended for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.

Toney will be available for selection by Thomas Frank when the Bees face Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday 20th of January.

He netted an impressive 20 goals in the Premier League last season. Only Harry Kane (30) and Erling Haaland (36) scored more.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that a number of clubs have considered a move for Toney this month.

Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been heavily linked with a move for him.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, the centre-forward will likely sign a new contract with Brentford in the near future.

However, this will include a release clause in the region of £80m, which Arsenal could potentially trigger at the end of the season.

Bacary Sagna voices ‘concerns’ over Ivan Toney

Sagna isn’t fully convinced that Toney will be the player he once was when he returns from his lengthy ban.

He admits that the Brentford man is ‘very talented’ but harbours concerns about Arsenal making a move for him.

In an interview with The Mirror, Sagna said: “I like Ivan Toney. I think he is a very talented player.

“It will be interesting to see how he comes back after missing the first half of the season through suspension.

“How will he be able to deal with the physicality of the Premier League after a six-month absence? I know that he has been training, but training and playing in competitive games are very, very different.

“That would be my only concern if Arsenal were looking at signing him.

“He definitely has the quality (to play for Arsenal). He is a top striker who is strong, holds the ball up well and can score goals. Of course, he has the profile that would be good for Arsenal.”

As mentioned, Arsenal signing Toney this month seems unlikely as it stands. They may well reignite their interest in the striker in the summer, though, if he can rediscover his previous form.

