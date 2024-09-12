Arsenal line up ‘sensational’ swap deal to give Arteta ‘phenomenal’ striker after agreeing new contract

Mikel Arteta has agreed a contract extension with Arsenal and fresh reports out of Italy claim he could be rewarded with a new striker who’s started the season in spectacular fashion.

Arteta’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Losing the 42-year-old – who along with sporting director Edu has been instrumental in re-establishing Arsenal as a bona fide title challenger – would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Gunners.

But according to trusted reporters David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Arteta will not be leaving north London any time soon.

Ornstein led the way, revealing a contract extension running until 2027 has been agreed. Per the reporter, the extension is ‘now in place.’

Romano echoed Ornstein’s claims, adding negotiations between the manager and club were actually at the ‘final stages’ all the way back in May.

All parties wanted to fully focus on the summer transfer window in which Arsenal signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling.

But with the window now closed, Arsenal and Arteta have finalised the manager’s new deal and his future is secured until the summer of 2027.

‘Sensational’ striker swap possible

The Gunners were heavily linked with signing a new striker over the summer, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen all mentioned.

Ultimately, Arsenal did not add to their ranks at No 9, with Arteta content to put his faith in Kai Havertz as his regular starter.

However, according to Italian outlet Inter Live, Havertz’s primary back-up, Gabriel Jesus, could be used as bait to lure Marcus Thuram to Arsenal in a ‘sensational’ swap.

Thuram turned 27 last month, is in the prime of his career and has begun the new campaign in dazzling fashion.

The son of former France defender Lilian Thuram has bagged four goals and two assists in just three Serie A matches thus far. His superb start to the season prompted Inter Live to brand Thuram ‘phenomenal.’

Thuram operates in a front two for Inter Milan, usually alongside Lautaro Martinez. However, he can also play on the left wing if required and it’s out wide where he got the nod to start for France in the 2-0 Nations League victory over Belgium on Monday.

Per Inter Live, Thuram is ‘in Arteta’s dreams’ and it’s suggested Arsenal could ‘decisively target’ the frontman in the transfer market.

To make that suggestion a reality, it’s claimed Arteta’s idea would be to include the often-injured Gabriel Jesus as a makeweight in a cash-plus-player swap proposal.

How much Arsenal would need to add on top of Jesus to make the deal viable for Inter wasn’t made clear. However, the report did stress a ‘substantial cash addition from the British club’ would be necessary.

Thuram not the only striker in Arsenal’s sights

Aside from Thuram, Lille hotshot Jonathan David has also been linked with bolstering the attacking ranks at Arsenal.

David, 24, is in the final year of his contract and as such, is primed to be available at zero cost come the summer.

David has bagged 26 goals across all competitions in each of the past two seasons with Lille. According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal are considered to be on the ‘front row’ for his signature at present.

TuttoJuve’s report – as you might expect – came amid interest in David from Juventus.

However, David is reported to be seeking ‘well over €6m per season’ (£98,000 per week), with Juventus unwilling or unable to match those demands and amid claims Arsenal have already indicated a willingness to make such an outlay.

Timeline – Mikel Arteta’s highs and lows at Arsenal

December 2019 – After sacking Unai Emery, Arsenal appoint Arteta as their new manager and give him a three-and-a-half-year contract.

His appointment marks his first senior managerial job after working under Pep Guardiola as an assistant at Manchester City.

His first game in charge of the Gunners is a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

August 2020 – A brace from Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang helps Arsenal come from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

It’s the first trophy of Arteta’s managerial career, and he becomes the first person to win the FA Cup as both captain and manager of Arsenal.

Arsenal return to Wembley four weeks after the FA Cup final and beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield.

August 2021 – Arsenal endure their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, losing all three of their opening games in 2021/22.

Despite coming under pressure and receiving plenty of criticism, Arteta retains the support of the Arsenal board.

May 2022 – Arteta signs a new three-year contract with Arsenal, although the club narrowly miss out on a place in the top four when pipped by bitter rivals Tottenham.

April 2023 – Arsenal secure Champions League qualification for the 2023/24 season after a seven-year absence from Europe’s premier competition.

May 2023 – Despite having an eight-point lead over Manchester City in March 2023, Arsenal eventually finish second in the Premier League after a disastrous end to the season.

July 2023 – Arsenal break their own transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in a deal worth an initial £100million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

August 2023 – The Gunners win the Community Shield after beating Manchester City on penalties.

May 2024 – Arteta’s side take the Premier League title race to the final day of the 2023/24 season but they still finish two points behind Manchester City.

Their tally of 89 points is the second highest they’ve managed in a single Premier League campaign, beaten only by the 90 points accrued in the 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ season.

September 2024 – Arteta commits his long-term future to Arsenal by agreeing a new contract, keeping him at the Emirates until 2027.