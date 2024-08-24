Arsenal lineup v Aston Villa to directly impact potential transfer exit as suitors ready approach

Arsenal will receive an approach for one of their players tomorrow if they decide to leave him out of their lineup against Aston Villa, a trustworthy reporter has revealed – meaning Mikel Arteta’s selection decision could clearly show what the club’s stance is.

After both winning their first game of the new Premier League season, the clash between Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – two sides who will be representing the Premier League in the Champions League this term – is poised to be a fascinating one.

But how Arteta approaches it in terms of his lineup choices could have a direct consequence on the chances of one player leaving the club.

Last week, for the win over Wolves, Arteta opted for David Raya in goal, behind a back four of Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In midfield, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice provided cover for the more creative Martin Odegaard, in behind an attack of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite being able to use five substitutes, the only three that Arteta brought on were Jurrien Timber (for Zinchenko), Leandro Trossard (for Saka) and Gabriel Jesus (for Rice).

For tonight’s match against Aston Villa, Arteta will likely field a similar lineup. Reports have suggested that his main selection dilemmas are whether to start Timber over Zinchenko this time, and whether Havertz could drop back to take Partey’s place in midfield and allow Jesus to start up front.

One player seemingly not under consideration in all of this is defender Jakub Kiwior, who has been linked with an exit throughout the summer – and that speculation could now intensify.

Bid prepared for Arsenal defender

According to Sky Sport Italia guru Gianluca Di Marzio, Kiwior could return to Serie A. The former Spezia defender has admirers in Italy who are waiting to pounce.

Specifically, Bologna are preparing a move for Kiwior. Di Marzio clearly states that they will wait to see if the Poland international is left out against Aston Villa, and in that case, they will push to sign him.

Earlier this summer, Bologna sold Calafiori to Arsenal, so the two clubs are already on good terms. But Bologna believe that by waiting until now, things are falling favourably into place for their pursuit of Kiwior.

Di Marzio’s report indicates that Bologna are ready to bring in Kiwior on a paid loan, which would also contain an option to buy him permanently.

The belief in Bologna is that Arteta’s decision of whether to include Kiwior in his squad on Saturday evening should lead to Arsenal making a decision on whether to make him available on loan from Sunday.

And although there has been rival interest from Fiorentina, that has faded somewhat recently. In contrast, Bologna are ready to take decisive steps towards taking Kiwior for the rest of the season.

As a left-footed centre-back, who can also play at full-back, that has been pushed down the pecking order by Calafiori at Arsenal, Kiwior would be a like-for-like successor to his recently acquainted teammate.

Calafiori himself was an unused substitute against Wolves last week, but after Arsenal invested £42m in him, he should become an important player at the Emirates Stadium over the coming months.

