Arsenal are ready to boot out a trio of players signed for a combined £91m, while ‘decisions’ must also be made on three attackers including Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal are in the unfamiliar position of entering next season as the reigning champions and best team in the country. While that’s a position every club would love to be in, it does throw up a conundrum of two in the summer window that precedes it.

Do Arsenal stick with those who helped get them to the top, or do they make wholesale changes in the hopes of launching a dynasty? As we saw last season with Liverpool, too many changes to a title-winning side can have dire results.

The Gunners do have a handful of areas which are unquestionably ripe for improvement, or at the very least, are in need of quality depth.

When reporting at the beginning of June, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed it’s almost guaranteed Arsenal make three signings this summer.

“At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits,” he declared.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

As alluded to, exits will be plentiful this off-season, and The Athletic has now reeled off six names who could go, three of which are near-certainties.

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Six could leave Arsenal, three also certainties

They stated: ‘The club are likely to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard and Fabio Vieira.’

Jesus (£45m), Norgaard (£12m including add-ons) and Viera (£34m including add-ons) cost a combined £91m to sign.

All three can depart, and regarding Jesus, Arsenal are prepared to swallow a sizeable loss. A prior report from David Ornstein noted the Gunners now value the Brazilian striker – who only has 12 months remaining on his contract – at just £18m-£20m.

Beyond that threesome, Arsenal are also weighing up the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.

The report added: ‘Decisions will also need to be made on the attacking trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and 19-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who has been training with the England squad in Florida.’

Exits for Trossard or Martinelli would only be viable if Arsenal brought a new winger to the Emirates.

Among those linked on the back of missing out on Anthony Gordon are Kenan Yildiz, Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Rafael Leao.

Arsenal are also hoping to finalise a deal to sign Leicester City winger, Jeremy Monga, though at 16 years of age, he’s obviously one for the future and less so the present.

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