Arsenal are one of the clubs said to be interested in landing a recent Manchester City signing, for whom a meeting is planned to discuss his future.

The Gunners are battling with City for the Premier League title. Currently, Mikel Arteta’s men are five points clear, and while the Citizens have one game in hand, winning it would only close the gap to two points, keeping Arsenal in control.

The pair have battled for the title often over the past three seasons, with the Gunners finishing second to City in two of the past three years, and coming second to Liverpool last season, with the Citizens in third.

Previously, Arsenal and City have done business with one another, with Arteta scooping Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Manchester outfit, and now he wants another: Tijjani Reijnders.

Caught Offside reports the Gunners are one of the clubs monitoring his situation, alongside Aston Villa and Newcastle United in England, and his former club AC Milan back in Italy.

Reijnders started the season in red-hot form, with three direct goal contributions in his first five Premier League games, though those have dried up and the Dutch midfielder has often been left on the bench of late.

He’s expected to meet with City soon to discuss his future, with a source saying: “Reijnders and City will most likely meet at the end of the season to clarify the situation. There’s not currently any push from the player to move, and the club won’t necessarily want to let him go so soon.”

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Reijnders shouldn’t be a priority at Arsenal

Caught Offside insider Mark Brus wrote that it’s not clear whether Reijnders is a priority for any of the aforementioned clubs.

But for Arsenal, he should not be. Previously when the Gunners have signed players from City, it’s been when they’ve been on the periphery, but that was when they club quite as strong as the Manchester outfit.

But now that they are arguably the better side, landing a player who can’t consistently get into the City side is something they should swerve.

We have got deep into the title run-in and the Dutchman hasn’t featured in any of the last four games.

If Pep Guardiola doesn’t feel Reijnders can have an impact at the biggest point in the season, Arsenal should take note. He had his chance earlier in his spell this season and unless he gets back into good form again, he isn’t worth putting a huge amount of time and effort into.

If he does hit the heights again, City are even less likely to sell him than currently, so the chances of a Gunners move seem slim.