Arsenal lose their ‘main man’ as club legend shares ‘only thing you can say’ about Bukayo Saka

Arsenal will be without their ‘main man’ in the shape of Bukayo Saka if his injury keeps him out of their match against Manchester City at the weekend as expected.

Saka had to be taken off during Arsenal’s loss to Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday. Concerns for his fitness have been a long-running issue due to the amount of games he has been playing over the past couple of years and they may have finally caught up with him.

Mikel Arteta had to take Saka off after 34 minutes and after the game explained how the winger felt ‘uncomfortable’ after a backheel and it ‘doesn’t look good’ with regards to him recovering for their return to Premier League action on Sunday.

Since they will be up against the only side that finished above them last season, Arsenal may well be at a disadvantage without one of their most influential players.

And according to club legend Thierry Henry, it has been inevitable that Saka would get to a point where it became ‘a bit too much’ for him physically.

Henry told CBS Sports: “You lose, but it also looks like you might have lost Bukayo Saka. People were talking about Rodri not playing at the weekend. People were talking about a lot of stuff. Suddenly, you don’t have, for me, the main man at Arsenal playing against Man City at the weekend.

“It wasn’t so much criticism, it’s the only thing you can say about Bukayo Saka. He has been playing everything. At one point, you are going to hit the wall and it’s going to be a bit too much. It was maybe too physical tonight – obviously, he is going to be missed.”

Arsenal had taken the lead against Lens courtesy of Gabriel Jesus, but goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi turned it around for last season’s Ligue 1 runners up.

It was Arsenal’s first defeat of the season and realistically the expectations might be that – especially without Saka – they face an uphill battle to avoid a second when Man City visit the Emirates Stadium.