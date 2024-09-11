Arsenal ‘in love’ with Real Madrid star, as Arteta plans to go step further than Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘in love’ with Aurelien Tchouameni, and he sees the Real Madrid man as the perfect man to ‘fill the gap’ that Thomas Partey will leave.

Arteta has frequently signed players from big clubs in his time at Arsenal boss. It has gone well, with the Gunners going from a mid-table side to genuine title challengers year after year.

But as yet, moving past Manchester City – who they have finished twice to in the last two seasons – has been impossible.

A Real Madrid man could help to make the dream of winning the Premier League a reality.

According to Defensa Central, Arteta wants midfielder Tchouameni through the door, as he has ‘fallen in love’ with the Frenchman durning his time at Real.

He is seemingly seen as a good replacement for Arsenal midfielder Partey, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and it’s suggested there is ‘no intention’ of offering him a new deal.

As such, the Real man will ‘fill the gap’ he leaves, if the Gunners can get him.

Liverpool tried to get Tchouameni

If Arsenal can get the Real man, who looks a great addition, having played a role in La Liga and Champions League triumphs, they’ll go a step further than Liverpool.

Indeed, they were linked with the midfielder in the summer.

And according to TBR Football, the Reds made attempts to sign both Tchouameni and his teammate Rodrygo.

They did not send a bid for either man, as they were simply looking to find out if they would be available.

And Real told the Reds that they would not. As such, Arsenal could have a tough task on their hands to get the French midfielder through the door.

Arsenal could struggle for second midfielder

Another midfielder wanted by Arsenal is Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

But Manchester City have a long-term interest in him, and it’s believed they have the best chance of snaring him.

Premier League attacker Bryan Mbeumo could have a genuine chance of landing at the Emirates, though.

Arsenal are among the big clubs interested in him, after three goals in three Premier League games this season, and it’s believed he could cost £40million in the summer.

Arteta likes Real midfielders

If Arteta does manage to get Tchouameni through the door, he’ll be the third former Real midfielder he’s worked with at the Emirates.

After his predecessor signed Dani Ceballos on loan, the Spaniard brought him back on another short-term deal the following term, suggesting there was no doubt about his return.

He also signed Martin Odegaard, who has since been one of Arsenal’s best players, rising through the ranks to captain the side, and scoring 35 goals and assisting another 25 in his 156 Gunners appearances.

As such, it would seem with the quality of Tchouameni, he would also have a good spell under Arteta.