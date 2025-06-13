Arsenal have reportedly made a ‘major breakthrough’ for one of their favourite strikers, with ‘significant progress’ made towards the structure and fee of the deal for him.

The Gunners have had eyes on both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres for some time. It’s not known currently which of the strikers they’d most like to sign.

It seems almost certain that one of them will become an Arsenal player this summer, though, as Mikel Arteta wants to sign a better goalscorer than Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

The fee for Sesko has proven a sticking point, with Arsenal not able to come to an agreement with RB Leipzig yet.

But FootballTransfers reports they have made a ‘major breakthrough’ as there has been ‘significant progress’ towards the fee and the structure of a deal for Sesko.

It’s been suggested that Leipzig want between €80-100million (£68-86m) and the report states Arsenal are ‘expected’ to be closer to the top end of that, as they’re planning to pay off the deal over a longer period than Leipzig want.

It’s also stated that an official bid is expected early next week for Sesko.

Arsenal must agree personal terms

The report suggests that personal terms with the striker have ‘not been finalised’ but there are ‘no major issues forecast’ with that.

It’s said his wages are still being discussed at the Emirates.

It has also been suggested in a recent report that Arsenal are on the cusp of agreeing personal terms with Sesko.

However, it has not been reported how much he will be paid, so it seems there’s a good chance discussions are indeed still ongoing.

Arsenal round-up: Gyokeres makes statement

Fellow Arsenal striker target Gyokeres reportedly had a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting CP to leave for under his release clause, but that’s been challenged by their president.

In response, the striker has said: “There’s a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Gunners forward target Rodrygo is now said to be very happy after initial training sessions under new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, putting paid to a transfer.

In defence, Arsenal are said to be looking at Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, who is a target of Chelsea and Liverpool.

