Arsenal have ignited a double raid on Wolves in the hopes of signing a new goalkeeper and forward, and one of the deals would almost certainly force an unsettled £30m star out after making a “never again” claim.

The Gunners have already announced their first two signings of the summer and both came in the goalkeeping department.

Danish youngster Lucas Nygaard has bolstered the academy ranks following his arrival from Nordsjaelland.

Elsewhere, Arsenal triggered the buy option in David Raya’s loan agreement from Brentford. The Spain international signed a four-year deal and cost £27m to sign.

Raya was solid if not spectacular during his loan spell at the Emirates last term. However, a series of error-strewn displays from Aaron Ramsdale when the former No 1 was given a chance to start suggested Arsenal were right to move for Raya.

The Spaniard is Mikel Arteta’s first choice, leaving Ramsdale facing another season warming the bench.

When speaking to talkSPORT earlier in June, Ramsdale vowed “never again” when discussing the stresses and strains of being rooted to the bench for much of the season.

“No footballer wants to not play,” said Ramsdale. “I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again. It was tough, it was tough.”

Arsenal are understood to be open to moving Ramsdale on and further evidence he’ll be turfed out arrived on Sunday night.

Arsenal contact Wolves for Dan Bentley transfer

The Athletic revealed Arsenal have contacted Wolves over the possibility of signing 30-year-old goalkeeper, Dan Bentley.

The stopper is viewed as excellent back-up to Raya, would count towards the homegrown quota and has been identified as having the right type of character to mesh well with Arteta’s troops.

Wolves do not wish to sell Bentley who primarily serves as back-up to Jose Sa. However, the report suggested they could be convinced to cash in if suitable bids are lodged. Doing so would then allow Wolves to reinvest.

If Bentley were to join the Gunners, it appears almost certain he’d push Ramsdale out.

Contact made for Pedro Nero signing

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has learned Arsenal are showing stronger and stronger interest in Bentley’s Wolves teammate, Pedro Neto.

The electric left-footed winger has a £60m price tag, though sources close to the situation believe a deal could be made for £50m.

Neto, 24, bagged 11 goal contributions in 20 Premier League appearances last term. Tottenham too have registered interest, though their primary focus is signing Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze.

As such, Arsenal are the frontrunners for Neto and we can confirm conversations with the player’s agency have been held.

As a left-footer, Neto would be signed to provide stiff competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

His arrival would also allow Arteta to more freely rest and rotate Saka without fear of suffering such a huge dip in quality.

