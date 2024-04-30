Arsenal make massive call on Jorginho future as Arteta puts plan in place for next season

Arsenal have reportedly come to a decision on Jorginho’s future after the Italy midfielder established himself as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The 32-year-old joined the Gunners in a £12million switch from London rivals in January 2023, penning an 18-month deal at the time with the option of an additional year.

Having made 16 appearances in the second half of last season, Jorginho has proved to be steadying influence in the centre of the park this time around for an Arsenal team pushing for the Premier League title again.

He has played 35 times in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists as Arteta’s men currently sit a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table – although Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

But in terms of Jorginho’s future, The Athletic reports that the Gunners have offered the veteran a new deal and that he is expected to sign it.

The unclear future of fellow defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2025, has almost certainly played a part in the decision to keep Jorginho around.

Indeed, Partey has only just returned to fitness after several months out with a hamstring issue. He was, however, pivotal to the impressive London derby wins over Chelsea and Spurs.

Arteta talks up Jorginho qualities

Arteta himself has been full of praise for Jorginho’s performances in recent months, so it’s no great surprise that the club have decided to take this approach.

Following Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in February, Arteta said: “For all the kids at the club, if you want to look at somebody, just look at him.

“He’s won everything but you ask him not to play or play one minute last week he’s happy to go there. Ask him to play 90 minutes at that rhythm and he’s able to do that. I’m really lucky to have players like this.

“It’s a game that I had in my mind. I was imagining how much we were going to need him. He’s a really intelligent player, his biggest quality is that he makes the people around him better. He connects everybody. I think he was man of the match.”

Jorginho is set to be back in action on Saturday when the Gunners host Bournemouth in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

A win will move them four points clear of City as Arsenal look to seal their first Premier League title win in 20 years.