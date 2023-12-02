Arsenal make massive decision on Jorginho future that could dictate January transfer window business

Arsenal have reportedly reached a rough decision on what the future holds for experienced midfielder Jorginho at The Emirates going forward.

It’s common knowledge that the Gunners will be in the market for another central midfielder in the January transfer window to partner their big-money summer signing Declan Rice.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz remains the name on the lips of most Arsenal supporters, with the Brazilian having an outstanding season for Unai Emery’s high-flying side.

The north London side pushed hard to add Luiz to their squad over the summer and are expected to follow up those efforts with another bid for the player in the new year.

However, bringing in Luiz or any other central midfielder would further limit Jorginho‘s game time, with the former Chelsea man already struggling for minutes.

And now Football Insider has provided an update on what the future holds for the 31-year-old Italy international.

They state that a final decision on Jorginho’s future is set to be taken after the winter window shuts, but that all parties are currently leaning towards an exit.

The former Chelsea has indicated in the past that he favours a move back to his homeland, with Football Insider adding that there will be no shortage of takers for the player next summer.

Jorginho only ever a stop-gap signing

Their sources state that Jorgino was only ever viewed as a stop-gap signing after he moved to north London in January on an 18-month deal.

The Gunners do still hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months but it is reported they are unlikely to do so.

Jorginho has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, notching one goal, although only half of those outings have been starts.

It is clear though that Mikel Arteta still values Jorginho’s experience, having made him captain on numerous occasions, but not enough to keep him around long-term.

Jorginho, who won Euro 2020 with Italy, was signed from Chelsea for a reported fee of £12million earlier this year in a move that Arteta felt could give the Gunners to edge in their title race with Machester City.

He also earns a reported wage of around £110,000-a-week, so keeping him around if a Luiz deal is done does not much sense.

