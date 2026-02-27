Arsenal to make TRIPLE signing as Fabrizio Romano leaks secret move

Arsenal have positioned themselves to take a young Brighton star to north London, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Gunners aim to make three signings in the summer, one of which has barely got a mention in the media… until now.

Many feel Arsenal possess the strongest squad in the Premier League right now, but if getting their way, it’ll become even more formidable next term.

It’s no secret the Gunners are exploring the market for a new midfielder. Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is high on their shortlist and the expectation is the Italian will move on to bigger and better things next summer.

Of course, Newcastle will put up a fight, but as we saw with Alexander Isak, St. James’ Park is not the final destination for top-class players.

But according to the latest from CaughtOffside, the midfielder Arsenal sign might actually be younger than you’d think.

They stated Arsenal along with Manchester City have positioned themselves for a head-to-head battle for the signing of Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood.

The classy 20-year-old is a regular with England at Under-21 level and his rapid rise on the south coast has not gone unnoticed.

The report stated: ‘Interest from the so-called “Big Six” has intensified. Man City and Arsenal are understood to be leading admirers, particularly given Pep Guardiola’s and Mikel Arteta’s preference for young, homegrown players.’

Regarding cost, Brighton would reportedly demand a fee of around £40m-£45m.

Fabrizio Romano’s secret signing bombshell

When detailing Arsenal’s plans for the upcoming summer on YouTube, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the Gunners are in the market for a midfielder.

However, he also insisted a new winger is wanted too, as well as the arrival of a “younger” right-back. In Romano’s eyes, Arsenal moving for an up-and-coming right-back is a move that has gone under the radar in the media so far.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer,” declared Romano. “We know some of the names they already considered in January after the injury to Mikel Merino.

“So Arsenal are looking at some options, but I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window at Arsenal that’s a bit underrated at the moment in the media could be also to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“So Arsenal are considering the possibility to do something not just in midfield, but at right-back, and also on the winger position.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window.”

Regarding the new winger, sources have provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon…

