Arsenal man ‘can leave in January’, as Barcelona move for player who’s no longer a superstar

Jorginho reportedly has the green light to leave Arsenal in January, and while Fenerbahce are expected to reignite their interest, it’s Barcelona who could pull off a stunning double coup, per reports.

Jorginho, 31, joined Arsenal in the January window when netting Chelsea a transfer fee worth £12m. The Italy international signed an 18-month deal that contained a club option for an extra season.

His costly recent error against Tottenham aside, Jorginho has quietly ticked over in an Arsenal shirt and rarely let his new club down.

But unfortunately for the midfield metronome, regular action in the first eleven has been in relatively short supply.

Indeed, Jorginho has racked up just 167 minutes of game-time across all competitions this season. The summer arrival of Declan Rice as well as Mikel Arteta’s insistence Kai Havertz is a midfielder have placed further obstacles in Jorginho’s path.

Now 31 and in the final year of his contract (option aside), reports in Italy claim the winter window is where we’ll see Jorginho take flight.

Sport Italia report that given Arteta has shown no signs of featuring Jorginho more heavily, a January exit is now ‘favourable’ for the player as well as a distinct possibility.

Turkish giant Fenerbahce reportedly attempted to sign Jorginho over the summer and ‘want to get back into the game’ for the player. However, a separate report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo points towards Barcelona.

Barcelona spying Jorginho bargain, Havertz wanted too?

Xavi’s side have wheeled and dealed in the market in recent years and more often than not, their unexpected moves have borne fruit.

Joao Cancelo (Man City) and Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) are household names who were going nowhere at their parent clubs. Barcelona sanctioned straight loan deals for both players over the summer and the Portuguese pair are thriving in Catalonia.

Mundo Deportivo (as cited by Sport Witness) claim Barcelona could size up a similar type of move for Jorginho in the January window. Their belief is Arsenal would be almost willing to give the midfielder away given his lowly role in north London.

Remarkably, it’s even claimed Barca could swoop for Havertz in 2024 too. While it’s fair to say the German has disappointed since his £65m switch from Chelsea, it appears highly unlikely Mikel Arteta will pull the plug so soon.

In any case, a move for Jorginho who Arsenal are running out of windows to collect a fee in makes far more sense.

It’s reiterated it’s not so long ago that Jorginho was considered a superstar midfielder across European football.

Indeed, Jorginho was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, was selected to the FIFPro World XI and finished third in the Ballon d’Or just two years ago in 2021.

But alas, his role is now ‘diminished’ since joining Arsenal and Barcelona are sensing an opportunity to sign a player whose market value is at its lowest.

READ MORE: Arsenal urged to sign Serie A goal machine in January; Chelsea circling after controversial social media post