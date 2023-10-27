Arsenal man growing ‘increasingly dissatisfied’ at Arteta given intriguing escape route with one catch

Thomas Partey is reportedly growing ‘increasingly dissatisfied’ with his minutes at Arsenal, and could be given an escape route through a Juventus loan in January.

Partey has struggled to hold down a consistent role since his move to the Gunners in 2020. That’s largely because his injury record with Arsenal has been poor.

The Ghanaian has picked up seven separate injuries in the nearly three years he’s been at the Emirates. That means to this point he’s played 104 games, but could have played a good deal more.

Injuries have not spared him this season, with Partey having sat out four league games in a row due to a groin injury, after starting the season playing as a right-back, with Mikel Arteta attempting to fit him, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the same side with Martin Odegaard.

A report from TuttoJuve states Partey’s situation is a ‘source of concern’ for Arsenal.

It’s reported he and his entourage have become ‘increasingly dissatisfied’ with his lack of minutes in recent weeks. That’s despite the fact he’s largely missed out through injury, something the club couldn’t have helped.

He was, however, left on the bench for 90 minutes in the last game against Chelsea, watching fellow midfielders Emile Smith Rowe and Kai Havertz being substituted on instead of him. He’s since been ruled out for another short while through injury.

There had already been speculation that he’d leave the club, with a few potential avenues possible.

Juventus ‘interested’ in offering Partey an escape

One of those avenues was Juventus, who are looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba. Indeed, it’s said that Partey is a top target for that role.

That report suggested that there is a ‘feeling’ the Gunners could be willing to do business in January.

While they might be willing to sell the midfielder, the fresh report from TuttoJuve states while Juventus are ‘interested’ in the signing, it would only be on loan.

It’s unclear whether Partey’s dissatisfaction at his current role means he’d want to leave permanently.

If that’s the case, then he’s likely to swerve any interest from the Serie A side. However, if he’s ok with heading somewhere on a short-term basis in order to get some minutes, Juve could be a perfect fit.

He’d surely be offered consistent game time given the side want him, and that could either show Arteta that he’s a valuable asset who should play more upon his return – when fit – or could show Juventus that he’s worth signing permanently at the end of his loan.

