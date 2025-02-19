Jamie Gittens could be most likely to end up at Arsenal

Arsenal have a “massive chance” of winning the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, with Tottenham’s prospects lower, according to Markus Babbel.

Gittens, 20, is in the best season of his professional career. The English winger has 11 goals and five assists this term, having scored just a combined five goals in the two seasons prior, when he featured less often than he does now.

The young winger is perhaps the most saleable asset at Dortmund, and it’s believed by many that if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season – they’re currently 11th in the Bundesliga – Gittens will be sold, with Babbel the latest to believe that to be the case.

“I think there’s a good chance we could see Jamie Gittens playing in the Premier League next season. I don’t think Borussia Dortmund will qualify for the Champions League this season, or even for the Europa League or Conference League,” Babbel said.

“They will have to sell some players this summer and Gittens is the player they’ll be able to sell for the most money – so a move would make sense for all parties.”

On Arsenal‘s chances of landing the winger, Babbel said: “Given his qualities, he’ll be wanting to play in the Champions League next year, which is why Arsenal will have a massive chance of signing him in the summer. He’d be a brilliant addition to Mikel Arteta’s team.

“Out of the other Premier League clubs linked with Gittens, I’m not sure about Tottenham’s chances of signing him, or even Chelsea’s, as he’ll be wanting to play Champions League football next year, which is why I believe he will leave Dortmund at the end of this season.”

Tottenham set to fail

Tottenham’s interest in Gittens came amid the suggestion they were eager to bolster the left-hand side of their attack.

Gittens has had the most joy in his career out left, having also played on the right, and at the age of 20 and constantly improving, he could be a quality replacement for Heung-min Son.

Tottenham are said to be ‘worried’ about the form of the winger, and have begun looking for reinforcements in his position.

If Gittens wants Champions League football, though, and Dortmund want to sell him for the highest price, Arsenal certainly seems a more viable location than their north London rivals.

Arsenal round-up: Zubimendi deal half agreed

Arsenal have agreed a broad set of personal terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, per TEAMtalk sources, but a full agreement is yet to be finalised.

It’s also reported that the Gunners are in talks over a move for Florian Wirtz.

Meanwhile, Barcelona reportedly want to land midfielder Thomas Partey, seeing him as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

And, it’s believed major considerations are being given to the potential signing of Hugo Ekitike, with a move for Alexander Isak remaining elusive.

