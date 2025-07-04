Arsenal are ready to pay MORE than Real Madrid’s asking price for Rodrygo, such is their determination to seal a deal, and a report has shed further details on the greenlit move.

The Gunners hope to revamp their attacking options this summer, with a left winger, striker and creative playmaker all wanted. Regarding the winger pursuit, David Ornstein has strongly suggested a deal hinges on selling Gabriel Martinelli in the same window.

But with Al Nassr reportedly ready to bid €85m / £73m for the Brazilian, Arsenal could soon secure the most lucrative sale in the club’s history and by some distance too.

The current record remains the £35m Liverpool paid when signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain way back in 2017.

After Nico Williams proved untouchable – he’s since signed a lucrative new contract with Athletic Bilbao – Arsenal turned their attention to Rodrygo.

The Athletic’s Real Madrid reporters have confirmed that both Los Blancos and Xabi Alonso as a collective are open to selling Rodrygo.

That is music to the ears of Arsenal. Valued by Real Madrid at €90m / £77.6m, Rodrygo won’t cost much more than the sum the Gunners could recoup for Martinelli.

But according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal are so determined to not let Rodrygo slip through their fingers that they’re prepared to go above and beyond.

The outlet stated Arsenal are ‘willing’ to stretch further than €90m if required and have no qualms about making the right-footer their ‘most expensive signing of the summer’.

When Rodrygo developments are expected

Regarding the timeline, Rodrygo has requested his future be put on hold until Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign has concluded.

Los Blancos have advanced to the quarter-final stages, where they’ll face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday night. Should they advance, their semi-final takes place on July 9 before the final on July 13.

Rodrygo may then be permitted to take a brief holiday, with AS strongly suggesting his future will be determined once and for all in August and not July.

The report read: ‘A deal that will be cooked slowly, very slowly.

‘Rodrygo has asked to cut off all communication so he can focus on the Club World Cup. That means the hornets’ nest won’t be stirred until August.’

The Brazilian star has operated primarily on the right side for Madrid over the years. However, his positioning on the right is a direct consequence of playing in the same team as Vinicius Jr.

If brought to Arsenal, the right-footed Rodrygo would line up on Arsenal’s left side, Bukayo Saka would remain on the right, and Arsenal hope either Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres will complete the overhaul through the middle.

Eze would offer positional flexibility being capable of playing out wide or in an advanced midfield role.

