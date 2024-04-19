Arsenal line up monumental £165m double swoop to crush Man Utd spirits and break Newcastle hearts

Arsenal will spend heavily this summer to strengthen the forward line

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be given huge financial backing this summer and colossal raids that would have major ramifications at Newcastle, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are being sought, according to a report.

The Gunners have taken further strides forward this term, though barring an unexpected slip from Manchester City, the biggest trophies will once again evade Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side bowed out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage. A crushing 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the league last weekend puts the fate of the Premier League title in Man City’s hands.

Nonetheless, it’s been a wholly positive campaign for the Gunners on the back of splashing out upwards of £200m last summer.

Jurrien Timber was cruelly sidelined with an ACL injury during his EPL debut. However, the big fees forked out to sign Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have already been justified.

But according to the Guardian, Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment believe another huge spend is required for Arsenal to take the next step.

It’s claimed Arteta and sporting director Edu will be given a similar budget to what they were handed one year ago.

On the agenda are additions on the right wing to lighten the load on Bukayo Saka and at centre-forward.

Arsenal could land huge blow on Man Utd

Regarding the pursuit of a left-footed right winger, the Guardian note classy Crystal Palace man, Michael Olise, is a rumoured target.

Chelsea triggered Olise’s £35m release clause last summer. However, Olise elected to reject the Blues and remain at Selhurst Park where he quickly signed a new contract.

The fresh agreement raised the release fee to an elevated sum in the £60m region. The Guardian suggest the true figure is £65m.

Olise has emerged as a key target for Man Utd who will listen to offers for Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Greenwood.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is targeting younger stars who are either British or at the very least have Premier League experience.

Aiding Man Utd’s cause is the fact Olise is an avid Red Devils fan. However, if both Arsenal and Man Utd trigger the new clause and Olise is forced to choose between the two, it’s unquestionable Arsenal are the club who’d provide the greatest chance of lifting major honours at present.

£100m Newcastle raid

Elsewhere, a new striker who is capable of regularly breaching the 20-goal barrier each season is being sought.

Arteta has used Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front at various stages this season. However, the trio have combined for just 18 league goals – a tally just one higher than Alexander Isak’s mark of 17.

Per the Guardian, Isak, 24, has emerged as one of Arsenal’s ‘primary targets’ for the striker position.

Losing Isak would be a bitter blow for Newcastle who have taken a step back this season. However, they would be well compensated if cashing in, with the report noting an Isak switch could require a £100m bid.

Isak was heavily scouted by Arsenal prior to his £63m switch to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022.

The Sweden international has gone on to prove he’s more than capable of carving open Premier League defences. Indeed, his mark of 17 goals in 24 appearances this term has produced a ratio of a goal once every 104 minutes.

For context, Erling Haaland is scoring at one goal every 109 minutes in the league this season. Mohamed Salah (goal every 126 minutes) and Ollie Watkins (goal every 147 minutes) also trail Isak.

Alternative options in the event Newcastle simply refuse to sell include Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

