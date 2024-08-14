Arsenal have been backed to re-enter the frame for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after the player submitted a transfer request, and a former Arsenal Invincible has detailed what the frontman would bring and how he’d fit at the Emirates.

The Gunners came within a whisker of lifting their first Premier League title since the 2004 last season. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta and co. Manchester City did not falter down the stretch and held their nerve to secure their fourth EPL title in a row and sixth title in seven years.

Arsenal are determined to go one better following their near miss and are slowly but surely strengthening each department of their team in the transfer market.

David Raya has completed a permanent move worth £27m to become Arsenal’s undisputed No 1 goalkeeper.

Riccardo Calafiori has bolstered what was already the Premier League’s meanest defence.

Mikel Merino has agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a four-year deal. Martin Zubimendi’s rejection of Liverpool has heightened Arsenal’s chances of signing the Real Sociedad man given the Spanish side will now retain Zubimendi.

That just leaves the forward ranks, with many Arsenal fans hopeful the club will sign a 20-goal-per-season striker.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen earlier in the window, though developments on that front went cold throughout July and early-August.

However, Napoli do remain intent on selling the striker who according to the club’s director, Giovanni Manna, has handed in a transfer request.

“Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club. He wants to go,” Manna said on Saturday.

“The situation is clear, there were already chances for his exit last summer… Victor wants to leave. We will see in the next 20 days.”

Watch out for Arsenal – Gianluca Di Marzio

PSG and Chelsea have emerged as contenders to snap up the Nigeria international who has scored 41 goals in 57 Serie A appearances over the last two seasons.

Napoli are determined to hold out for Osimhen’s giant release clause which is understood to be worth a fee in excess of £100m.

Arsenal don’t appear likely to trigger the clause, nor do PSG or Chelsea. However, as the window draws ever closer to closing, Napoli may well soften their stance and lower their demands.

According to a fresh update from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal could yet spring a surprise and sign Osimhen as the final piece in their puzzle.

Such a signing would certainly go down well with former Arsenal right-back, Lauren.

Arsenal Invincible raves about potential Osimhen coup

Lauren played for Arsenal between 2000-07 and was the regular starter at right-back in the famous Invincible season of 2003/24.

In a recent interview, Lauren insisted Osimhen is a striker capable of scoring all different types of goals and suggested the 25-year-old would offer a different option to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

“First of all, Osimhen is a top player,” began Lauren. “When you score so many goals in the Serie A, where defenders are very tight, they play low blocks and you have to find space to score goals.

“He’s done that and he is a top player and he’s been scoring goals for Napoli every season.

“If the club signs him, he’d be a very good addition. What I believe is if he comes to the club, it is a fantastic headache for Arteta (to pick Osimhen, Havertz or Gabriel Jesus).”

“The thing is that Osimhen is a different player to what we currently have,” continued Lauren. “We know Gabriel Jesus is a fantastic player.

“When you play for Arteta, you need to go and press the centre-backs, you need to press the full-backs, you need to come and receive the ball.

“You need to have the technical ability to play one-touch passes and connect with Odegaard, Rice, Saka. And you also need to have the work-rate to do the defensive duties that Arteta will demand of you.

“So, I believe that if they sign Osimhen, it’s because they’ve been seeing that he’ll be capable of connecting with the technical side of the game and also to have the work-rate needed to defend.

“As a player, he’s very good. He will score goals. I’ve been watching his tapes and he can score goals off set pieces, he can score when the ball is on the side and he can curl it in.

“He’s very good with his head and also possesses good one-touch finishing inside the box. He’s a top player.”

