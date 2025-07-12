An Arsenal attacker has agreed a three-year contract with Turkish giant Fenerbahce, and how much Arsenal will demand in club-to-club talks and why the forward is leaving have come to light.

The Gunners are ramping up their efforts to provide Mikel Arteta with an explosive new forward line. Noni Madueke will be first to arrive after personal terms were settled and a £52m deal agreed with Chelsea.

Viktor Gyokeres remains determined to force through a transfer to Arsenal and a five-year deal is in place with the Swede.

Sporting CP are sticking to their €70m plus €10m in add-ons asking price. As yet, Arsenal have refused to improve upon €65m plus €15m in add-ons.

The final piece of the puzzle would be Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace ace’s contract contains a release clause worth £68m, though Arsenal’s intention is to thunder in with a bid below that sum.

In any case, what is clear is new attackers are on the way and a few of those already in situ are under threat.

Today’s update centres on Leandro Trossard who is in line to become casualty number one.

The Times revealed Trossard, 30, has agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Talks between the clubs regarding the transfer fee could now take place. Arsenal are said to be demanding £20m, though Fenerbahce will obviously look to pay less.

Transfer telegraphed one week ago / Why Trossard is leaving

Trossard’s exit from Arsenal was telegraphed one week ago when he changed representation to the DH Sports & Entertainment Agency. A player changing agents 9 times out of 10 signals a transfer is on the horizon.

Offering insight into why Trossard is on the way out, The Times noted he had been angling for a pay rise over the last year. Unfortunately for the Belgian, a wage increase has not been forthcoming.

The report explained: ‘Trossard recently changed his agent and has been trying to get an improved contract at Arsenal since last summer after an offer from Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club, who wanted to take him on loan with an obligation for a permanent deal.

‘He is said to earn about £90,000 a week but a number of other team-mates have had wage increases in recent seasons.’

