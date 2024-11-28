Arsenal name price for in-demand star, as two title-challengers launch approaches

Two leading Serie A sides have asked Arsenal for information about a rarely-used defender and the conditions that can unlock a deal with the Gunners have been revealed.

Arsenal have invested heavily in their defence in recent years, with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori adding to an already stacked corps containing Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, to name just four.

But one consequence of the numerous additions has been the marginalisation of Poland international Jakub Kiwior.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from Spezia for an initial £17.5m back in the winter window of 2023. Kiwior can operate at left-back or left centre-back, though spends most of his time rooted to the bench.

According to a fresh update from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Serie A sides Napoli and Fiorentina have launched enquiries into Kiwior’s signing.

Napoli currently lead the way in Italy’s top flight with 29 points, though Fiorentina are one of four teams just a single point back on 28.

Both clubs are seeking a January splash to enhance their title chances and Kiwior is in their sights via the loan route. However, Arsenal have reportedly made it crystal clear there’ll be no loan exit.

Only a permanent sale will be considered by Arsenal and only if their full valuation is met. Per TMW, the Gunners value Kiwior at a minimum of €20m (£17m / $21.5m).

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

A risk to let Jakub Kiwior go?

Arsenal will stick to their guns regarding that valuation at the behest of manager Mikel Arteta. While the Spaniard rarely selects Kiwior it’s claimed he is viewed as the next man up if Gabriel misses out of left centre-back.

As such, Arsenal would only sell Kiwior if they can raise enough cash to sign a replacement in the same window.

Another factor that could embolden Arsenal to stand firm is injuries to the backline. Ben White has been ruled out for “months” after undergoing a knee procedure.

“Ben White is going to be out for months, unfortunately,” said Arteta prior to the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. “It’s been different kinds of struggles, never the same thing.”

White’s absence means Timber is expected to keep getting the nod at right-back, thus allowing Calafiori to play at left-back.

With Calafiori unable to cover for Gabriel at left centre-back, Kiwior is indeed the next man up if the Brazilian goes down.

Gabriel hobbled out of the final few minutes of Arsenal’s last match with Sporting CP after complaining of “discomfort.”

“We don’t know [the extent of his injury] because he said that he was feeling some discomfort,” admitted Arteta post-match.

Latest Arsenal news – Adam Wharton, striker signing latest

In other news, Caught Offside claim Arsenal intend to make an approach for Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton in January.

The classy Eagles star is valued at £54m by Palace, though Arsenal hope to conclude a deal for closer to £46m. TEAMtalk understands Manchester City are also readying an approach for Wharton.

Elsewhere, Caught Offside reported PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as a viable transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners’ dream target for the striker position is Alexander Isak, though Newcastle value their talisman at an eye-watering £115m.

Kolo Muani along with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Mateo Retegui of Atalanta are viewed as more cost-effective alternatives in north London.

Elsewhere, one striker who looks destined to swerve Arsenal is Viktor Gyokeres. Per The Sun, Gyokeres wants to reunite with former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.