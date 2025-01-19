RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reportedly already declared his willingness to join Arsenal, handing a fresh incentive to the Gunners over a deal.

Arsenal are in need to add more firepower up top. That seemed the case when their central attacking options of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were not pulling up any trees.

But the latter is now injured, probably for the season, and Bukayo Saka is also out for months. With that said, Mikel Arteta has detailed his desire to add to his depth up top.

Links to Leipzig’s Sesko are frequent, and according to the Mirror, the striker has already signalled his desire to head to the Emirates.

Indeed, it’s believed he favours a move to Arsenal over any of their Premier League rivals, and a “gentleman’s agreement” will let him make the move in the summer.

That he is keen on playing at Arsenal is said to give the club an incentive to land Sesko, who has 13 goals so far this season.

Though there is reported new interest in the Slovenian from Barcelona, their financial restrictions mean they are not likely to cause many problems for the Gunners.

Arsenal consider £70m bid

With an incentive on the table, Arsenal could soon go after Sesko, and a recent report has stated that they are weighing up a £70million bid.

That is one that they would seemingly make in January, if they decide to go for him over a short-term loan for another attacker.

But with Sesko said to be able to leave Leipzig in the summer, the Gunners might be better served waiting.

It seems they might have a better chance of landing him then, with the striker’s agent even stating a January move is unlikely unless a mammoth offer arrives.

Arsenal round-up: Arteta needs change

Mikel Arteta is aware that he needs more up top, stating after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa that his side are “very short” on depth at the moment.

They have been warned, though, that the signing of potential new attacker Victor Osimhen is a “risk” due to his attitude being questioned.

Viktor Gyokeres also seems to be off the table, with a report stating Manchester United expect to beat the Gunners to his transfer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to want to keep midfielder man Jorginho, despite it recently being stated that they’d push him out. In any case, Flamengo are reportedly in talks with him, but have yet to come to an agreement on wages.

