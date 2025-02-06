Sverre Nypan was being heavily courted by Arsenal in January, but is reportedly ‘relieved’ he did not make the move and will now contemplate if he wants to head to the Emirates in the summer.

Nypan has the makings of the next Norwegian superstar. In the 2024 season, the 18-year-old was directly involved in 18 goals for Rosenborg.

That piqued the interest of clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

At the back end of January, it was reported Nypan had decided to stay at Rosenborg instead of moving to the Emirates, where Arsenal were leading the race for him after positive talks.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the youngster is ‘relieved’ that he chose to turn down the Gunners. Indeed, he is thankful to have given himself more time to think about his future.

It is reported that Nypan will ‘continue contemplating’ whether to make the move when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Arsenal could face summer problem

But the timing could be problematic for Arsenal when the next window opens. Indeed, Rosenborg’s season ended in late January, so had they lost Nypan, they’d have had ample time to replace him.

The next season in the Eliteserien runs from March to November, meaning if Nypan was to be sold in the summer, it would be mid-season for Rosenborg.

That may both mean he doesn’t want to leave so he’s not unsettling his side, and they might not want to sell him.

That could push Nypan’s future back a year from now, when he may be a more sought-after player if he continues his good form, meaning his price may have inflated, giving Arsenal a tougher route than they previously felt they had.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners tracking Jacob Ramsey

Arsenal tried and failed to land Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins in January, and are now keeping an eye on his team-mate Jacob Ramsey, having been very impressed by what they’ve seen from him.

It is reported that a move for another attacking player, Nico Williams, is set to become official in the coming months.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Matheus Cunha, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are among the Gunners’ top targets for the summer.

But it is believed they may miss out on Jamal Musiala, with talks progressing over a new contract with Bayern Munich.

