Arsenal pair Thomas Partey and Jorginho are reportedly ‘expected’ to leave the Emirates in the summer, though the club will have to address the ‘depth’ issue in the midfield beyond those exits.

The Gunners have just two permanent assets out of contract at the end of the season. Partey and Jorginho are currently both set to exit, and that could cause an issue given both play the same position.

Speculation about both being kept on at the club has been circling, but Football Insider has now addressed that, stating both men are ‘expected’ to walk out of the door in the summer.

The report suggests Arsenal are looking to free up wages and space in the squad, and the midfield pair appear to be casualties of that – an easy pair to choose given their contract statuses.

The report identifies the ‘little depth’ behind Partey and Jorginho in their positions. They are essentially the only two holding-midfielders in the squad, given Mikel Merino has of late deputised as a striker.

Mikel Arteta is said to be planning to ‘delve into the transfer market’ and has ‘identified replacements’ to slot in behind Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice – Martin Zubimendi the main one.

Zubimendi move progressing

There was previously a move agreed for the Real Sociedad midfielder to head to Arsenal, before he backed out of it himself.

He has remained one of Arsenal’s priority targets, though, and transfer insider David Ornstein has stated the club are “expecting Zubimendi to join them”.

Indeed, they have been “working on the basis that he will be coming in”. They would not be doing that if they hadn’t been given very positive signs about the move happening.

The suggestion that Zubimendi has chosen Arsenal over Real Madrid will be a positive for the Gunners to hear, though Ornstein has stated he’s not heard anything about Los Blancos wanting to sign the Spaniard.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners target may need to move

Arsenal would reportedly have to pay £30-40million for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, who it’s stated may ‘need to leave’ Real to reach his full potential.

Guler has also reportedly told Real he will look to leave if Carlo Ancelotti is at the helm next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been hit with some injury concerns ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Los Blancos.

Arsenal boss Arteta was unsure if Partey or Ben White would be fit, and stated Jorginho had a problem “breathing” in the side’s last game.

Who joined Arsenal earlier?