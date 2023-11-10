Mikel Arteta feels Aaron Ramsdale should not make any hasty decisions over his future despite a lack of action harming his international prospects.

Ramsdale, 25, had been first choice goalkeeper for the Gunners since his 2021 move from Sheffield United. He made 34 Premier League appearances in 2021-2022 and played every minute of last season’s league campaign. The Stoke-on-Trent-born ace was outstanding as the north Londoners finished second behind Manchester City.

Eyebrows were raised when Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan during the summer.

It was thought that the Spaniard would act as backup to Ramsdale and feature in cup games.

However, the Spain international has usurped his team-mate to become the side’s number one.

Raya has enjoyed seven top-flight outings for Arsenal while Ramsdale has played four games in the league.

The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper has also been preferred for Arsenal’s Champions League campaign, featuring in all four group games.

Ramsdale’s last league appearances was in a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United on September 3.

He has been selected in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

However, the Three Lions chief confessed that he could not ‘promise things’ to Ramsdale if he was not playing regular club football.

Rumours have already started to do the rounds that the man with four England caps will be looking for a new club.

Whether or not that is in January only time will tell. But he knows he must be playing to stand any chance of seeing action in Euro 2024.

Arteta keen for Ramsdale to stay

TEAMtalk revealed in late October that Ramsdale is open to leaving to boost his England chances.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for the talented keeper.

Should Raya become the undisputed number one between the posts, then his exit seems inevitable.

But Arteta is still a big fan and hopes he thinks carefully before making any decisions on his future.

“We just want the best for our players and we try to do that, and we know the influence that we can have – sometimes positively, sometimes not so positively, towards them,” he told reporters.

“This is a team sport that needs 24 players that have to fulfil a role. And the role that you have in August, it might be very different to the one you have in March.

“So making early decisions, in my experience, is not something good at all and as well because the team has certain needs that has to be accomplished.

“You need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”

Ramsdale may play a part in November’s final two qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

England have already secured their place at next summer’s showpiece in Germany.

And so the two fixtures will give Southgate an opportunity to try a few different options.

