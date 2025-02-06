Albert Sambi Lokonga wants to remain away from Arsenal permanently

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga reportedly wants “to stay” at Sevilla, where he is currently on loan from the Gunners, and feels “very good” there.

Lokonga has moved to multiple clubs since originally joining Arsenal in 2021. He spent a season and a half at the Emirates, before heading to Crystal Palace for the second half of his second campaign.

The midfielder then spent a full season on loan with Luton the season after, and has just passed the half-way mark of a season at Sevilla.

Lokonga has started 12 of his 15 La Liga games, assisted twice, and amid his good season, wants to stay there.

“I feel very good. I’m growing. I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good,” he said, via Mucho Deporte.

“I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year.”

Sevilla hoping for simpler transfer

It was reported not long back that Sevilla were hoping for a simpler route to the permanent transfer of Lokonga.

They have an option to buy him for £10million, but the La Liga side believe they can get him for less.

They feel Arsenal would be open to that given Lokonga will have just a year left on his deal at the Emirates by the end of the season.

TEAMtalk is aware that the midfielder is not in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans, so it seems there’s a chance a cheaper fee could be possible.

Arsenal round-up: Nypan relieved he didn’t move

Arsenal were moving into a position to land Norwegian youngster Sverre Nypan in January, but he rejected them, and is reportedly ‘relieved’ that he did so.

The Gunners also missed out on Ollie Watkins, but have their eyes on his Aston Villa team-mate Jacob Ramsey now.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that attacking talents Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Matheus Cunha are all on the radar for the summer.

It is also reported that the signing of Spain winger Nico Williams will be confirmed in the coming months.

