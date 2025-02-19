Arsenal would reject the chance to sign Harry Kane, as per an insider

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has argued that the club wouldn’t sign Harry Kane “because of his age”, but feels him being linked to them in the first place is “farcical”.

Kane is a Tottenham legend, despite leaving them for Bayern Munich in 2023. He scored 280 goals for Spurs in 435 matches, and managed to land himself second on the Premier League’s all-time top scorers list while playing there.

It was recently revealed there is a clause in Kane’s contract which he can trigger himself, allowing him to return to the Premier League for a set fee, and though it seems unlikely Arsenal would be his destination, they have been linked with the move.

But Watts, an insider covering the Gunners, has ridiculed suggestions that move could be made, and even thinks the north London club would reject Kane, despite him still being one of Europe’s best strikers.

“The talk of Harry Kane and Arsenal just seems farcical to me. People are just putting two and two together and coming out with five,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“Yes, Arsenal need a striker and yes, Harry Kane has a £65m release clause that will become active in the summer. But come on, does anyone really believe that Arsenal is a likely destination?

“Kane wouldn’t consider it and even if he did, I don’t think Arsenal would because of his age. He would be 32 by the time next season kicked off, so it’s just not something the club would do.

“I can’t see him leaving Bayern so soon anyway. Even if they do win the league this season, which looks very likely, I’m sure he will want to win even more over there before he does return to the Premier League.”

Tottenham given Kane hope

Whether Arsenal would take Kane feels immaterial, as there seems almost no chance a player who gave so much delight to Tottenham fans for so many years would throw that back at them by joining their rivals.

But Spurs have been given genuine hope of landing the England captain again.

Indeed, insider Ben Jacobs stated there “is a willingness” from Kane to return to Tottenham if he is to come back to England.

It is also believed that they could have an easier route to him financially than any other sides, with Daniel Levy managing to facilitate that when Kane originally left for Bayern.

If the decision to return does come, even if Kane leaves it another few years and has potentially begun to slow down, Tottenham fans would no doubt love to see him back before he retires.

There is also the potential of becoming the Premier League’s leading goalscorer in history potentially influencing Kane.

Arsenal round-up: Jamie Gittens transfer mooted

Though he is wanted by some of their Premier League rivals, Arsenal have a “massive chance” at landing Jamie Gittens, per Markus Babbel.

They could also sign Florian Wirtz, with contact reportedly ongoing for the transfer of the German.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that while there is no official agreement in place, Arsenal have agreed a broad set of personal terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

That could mean it’s one in, one out in central midfield, with Barcelona said to be keen on signing Thomas Partey.

